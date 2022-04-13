Police Have A Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Shooting [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Tuesday morning during rush hour a man set off smoke grenades in a crowded Brooklyn subway and then started shooting, at least 23 people were injured, 5 of them critically. Police recovered the gun, that thank God had jammed , but the suspect is still loose however now police have named a “person of interest.”

According to Chief of Detectives James Essig on Tuesday night:

“As the train approached the 36th station, witnesses state the male opened up two smoke grenades, tossed them on the subway floor, and brandished a Glock 9mm handgun. He then fired that weapon at least 33 times, striking 10 people. The male then fled the scene and detectives are actively trying to determine his whereabouts,

It’s being reported that 62 year old Frank R. James, rented a U-Haul van in Philadelphia, the key to the van, was found in a collection of belongings on the train that they believed belonged to the gunman, including a Glock 9-millimeter handgun, three ammunition magazines, a hatchet, fireworks and a liquid believed to be gasoline. Police found the van abandoned on a street late Tuesday afternoon, about five blocks from the Kings Highway station, where they say the gunman had gotten on the subway, and five miles from the 36th Street station, where the shooting unfolded.

According to a witness that was there when the shooting occurred:

“All you see is black smoke after the smoke bomb went off. People bum-rushing to the back,” “About 10 shots went off. I think the gun jammed. I think he had an extended clip or something because I’ve never heard that many shots come off a handgun. It sounded like the loudest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Hopefully Frank James will be apprehended before anyone else gets hurt.

