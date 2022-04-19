- CLE
Home- CLE

We’re Hiring! Apply Now!

CLOSE

We’re looking for new talent! Apply to work at Radio-One Cleveland!

We are looking for talented, motivated people to work in our Promotions department! Summer is coming and the business is piling up. As a Promotions Assistant, you will be on-site at our events, working closely with various departments to ensure proper execution, while also being creative in promoting our radio stations while you’re out there.

Think you got what it takes?

Use the following link to apply now! Good luck!

APPLY HERE

We’re Hiring! Apply Now!  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Verzuz - Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans

BeBe & CeCe Winans Vs. Mary Mary Rained…

 19 hours ago
04.18.22
Off-White : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023

Influencer Lied When The Truth Would Do About…

 19 hours ago
04.18.22
Midsection Of Pregnant Woman In Darkroom

2 Women Impregnated In a NJ Prison By…

 19 hours ago
04.18.22
Rihanna covers Vogue

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Allegedly On Rocky…

 4 days ago
04.15.22
Exclusives
Close