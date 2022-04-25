Man Mike Tyson Knocked The JetBlue Out Of Is Lawyering Up!?

CLOSE

It seems like the pandemic has caused people to lose their mind, with everyone wanting to be the next viral sensation and/or just wanting to fan out on Instagram, people run into celebrities and have increasingly gotten more and more disrespectful. People like NeNe Leakes have been in the blogs for going in someone that was trying to take her picture without her permission, KeKe Palmer has spoken out following an incident where a fan filmed her against her will, then the man Iron Mike Tyson had to knock the JetBlue out of because he kept clowning him, then hit him with a bottled water after Mike Tyson had gave the so-called fan a photo opp.

Originally people were dragging Mike Tyson saying because of his profession his hands are a deadly weapon, however after people seen the clowners friends video surfaced the light weight, mile high, beat down was minor and light weight deserved, especially after it was reported that JetBlue pest has a long record.

You would think that would be the end of of it, celebrity is nice to fan, fan becomes belligerent, celebrity reacts like anyone of us might have, but nope there is more The Mike Tyson JetBlue pest is lawyering up.

Attorney Matt Morgan from Morgan & Morgan, who reps Melvin Townsend III, tells TMZ, “Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial.”

“At a certain point, Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner. This situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant. Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson.”

Just because someone see’s a celebrity does that give them right to harass them? Should there consequences for fans bad/rude/disrespectful behavior? Give us your thoughts.