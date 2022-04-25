The Bijou Star Files: When Will It End, DaBaby Is At It Again

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 25, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

DABABY ALLEGEDLY SWINGS ON OWN ARTIST …Backstage During Concert

DaBaby appears to be at it again — a video making the rounds purports to show the guy sucker-swinging on a man in a hallway … and it’s apparently his own artist. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION DETAILS ALLEGED TORY SHOOTING …To CBS News’ Gayle King

Megan Thee Stallion is doing her first sit-down interview to talk about what happened with Tory Lanez — and so far, it sounds like an emotional story. Read More

ELON MUSK GETS SIT-DOWN W/ TWITTER EXECS …Talking Takeover Bid?!?

Elon Musk‘s offer to buy Twitter might actually be one the company can’t refuse — the man is reportedly meeting with execs this weekend … to seriously discuss his takeover proposal. Read More

DONALD TRUMP I’M NOT STUPID!!! Again Touts Cognitive Test

Donald Trump is once again insisting he isn’t dumb … by once again touting the fact he “aced” a cognitive test during his presidency, which is actually quite easy to pass. Read More

A$AP AND RIHANNA GRABBIN’ DINNER DAYS AFTER ARREST

A$AP Rocky has resurfaced for the first time following his arrest, and Rihanna was right by his side. Read More

MIKE TYSON NO PROBLEM WITH FAN ENCOUNTERS Snaps Pic Minutes After Plane Beatdown

Mike Tyson clearly doesn’t have an issue with fans who respect his space … take a look at a pic Mike snapped with a dude just minutes after pummeling another guy on an airplane. Read More

CHRIS ROCK Mom Says When Will Slapped Her Son …IT WAS LIKE SLAPPING HER

Chris Rock‘s mom just made it clear … when Will Smith slapped her son, it was personal. Rose Rock made her displeasure with Smith obvious during an interview with WIS TV in South Carolina, saying, “When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me, because when you hurt my child, you hurt me.” Read More

IGGY AZALEA IT’S HER OWN FAULT SHE MISSED HER FLIGHT, SAYS AIRPORT STAFF

Iggy Azalea claims American Airlines stranded her and her baby, but that might not be the whole truth … at least, according to airport staff. Read More

TIFFANY HADDISH I’M A MUSIC ARTIST TOO!!!Working on Hip Hop and Classical

When it comes to making music, Tiffany Haddish is NOT new to the game … so says Tiffany herself, who revealed she’s been making music for a while now. Read More

KEKE PALMER OVERZEALOUS FAN PUSHED ENVELOPE… ‘No Means No’

Keke Palmer says she politely declined to take a photo with an overzealous fan — but even when the message was clear … still had her personal space violated. Read More

WILL SMITH Resurfaces After Oscars Slap… ALL SMILES IN MUMBAI!!!

Will Smith resurfaced after that slap, but far, far away from Hollywood. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT FEATURED ON FIRST SONG SINCE ASTROWORLD… Collab With Future

Travis Scott is back making music after the Astroworld tragedy. Read More

MIKE TYSON ‘HARASSER ON THE PLANE GOT LUCKY!’… Says The Photog That Once Got Beat Up By Boxer

Paparazzo Tony Vera thinks Mike Tyson isn’t someone to mess with, and he’d know — he was left a bloody mess by him back in the 2000s. Read More

KRIS JENNER THOUGHT CHYNA WAS GOING TO KILL ROB …Testifies In Trial

Kris Jenner says she fully thought Blac Chyna was going to kill Rob Kardashian when she pointed a gun to his head … and in no way did she think it was a joke. Read More

MIKE TYSON PUNCHING VICTIM HIRES LAWYER …He Was Just ‘Overly Excited,’ Victim Of Excessive Force

The man Mike Tyson repeatedly punched on a JetBlue plane has lawyered up, and the attorney’s first thoughts are suggesting a lawsuit might not be far away. Read More

MIKE TYSON PUNCH ‘VICTIM’ HAS EXTENSIVE CRIMINAL RECORD

The man who got punched by Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane has a long criminal record … Read More

Exclusive: Source Alleges Future Recently Tried To Convince Eliza Reign To Drop Child Support Lawsuit & Failed To Show Up To Meet Their Daughter

Since 2019, Eliza Reign and Future have been battling it out in court over child support payments for their 3-year-old daughter, Reign Wilburn. It’s now alleged Future recently attempted to convince Eliza to drop the lawsuit and has yet to see their daughter, Read More

(Video) Fabolous Tells Story Of A Woman Who Sat Next To Him And Fell Asleep On His Shoulder In A Nightclub

Fabolous was feeling mighty kind during a recent visit to Las Vegas. The artist told his Instagram followers a you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it type of story on Instagram. Read More

Woman Suing Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Drops Paternity Lawsuit, Still Requests DNA Test

A 25-year-old woman who once filed a paternity lawsuit against #DallasCowboyowner #JerryJones has decided to drop the suit. Read More

Pass The Benjamins! Snoop Dogg Charges Half A Ticket For A Verse And Music Video Appearance Combo

Let’s act like we know: Snoop Dogg gets to the check, the paper, the money–and the bag is healthy! His long list of appearances in shows, commercials, movies, sponsorships become a trending Twitter topic at least once a year. And when we’re talking about the roots of Snoop’s fame–his music and artistry–know that he’s cashing in. Read More

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Wife After She Learned of His Tinder Affair

A Denver man who was arrested and charged for his wife’s murder has been sentenced to life in prison, Read More

50 Cent Says Snoop Dogg ‘Murder Was the Case’ Series No Longer in Production at Starz

Just months after Starz tapped to 50 Cent to executive produce an upcoming series centered on Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder trial, it appears that the project has been put on the back burner. Read More

California Man Arrested for Threatening to Bomb Merriam-Webster Offices Over Gender Definitions

A California man was arrested this week for making anti-LGBTQ threats against dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster. Read More

Grandmother and Mother Charged With Murder After Telling 4-Year-Old to Drink Bottle of Whiskey

Louisiana police are investigating the death of four-year-old China Record, who died after her family allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of alcohol. Read More

Black Woman Named High School Valedictorian 38 Years After Graduating

Tracey Meares was on track to become her high school’s first Black valedictorian in 1984, but after the school changed the rules, she ended up being declared a “top student,” alongside a white peer. Read More

Men Charged With Kidnapping Woman Who Allegedly Rejected Their Advances

Two men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman who turned them down. Read More

Cannabis Poisoning in Pets Has Climbed Since Legalization in Canada

A new study shows that more pets have experienced cannabis poisoning in Canada since legalization. Read More

Floyd Mayweather’s DJ Jay Bling Speaks On Fight With T.I. and Taking His Chain [Video]

Do you all remember the beef between Floyd Mayweather and T.I.? Well, it seems like the situation may have ended with a brawl. Read More

Emmett Till’s Family Want Justice For Teen, Seek Accusers Prosecution

The family of Emmett Till is not giving up the fight to receive justice for the teen. The U.S. Department of Justice may have closed its investigation into his death, but now his family asks the feds to prosecute the white woman who accused him of whistling at her. Read More

14-Year-Old Playing “Doorbell Ditch” Prank Gets Shot By Homeowner

A Long Island man is accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy who rang his doorbell as a prank. Read More

Florida House Passes Bills Splitting Up Black Voters, Eliminating Disney’s District

The Florida House of Representatives has voted to split up Black voters by redrawing the state’s 28 districts. Read More

30-Year-Old Man Accused Of Gunning Down Atlanta Security Guard Arrested

A 30-year-old man accused of fatally shooting an Atlanta security guard has been arrested. Read More

Love & Hip Hop Star Momma Dee Exposes Threatening Text Messages From Her Daughter-In-Law Bambi After She Attended Shay Johnson’s Baby Shower

There’s Love & Hip Hop drama in the palace again! Momma Dee shares upsetting text messages from her daughter-in-law Bambi after attending Shay Johnson’s baby shower. Read More

Shaquille O’Neal Says His Daughters Are Allowed To Live With Him Longer Than His Sons

Shaquille O’Neal is a tough man on the court and an even tougher father…but only to his sons. Read More

Instagram Creators Could Lose Money By Posting TikTok Videos As Reels

Instagram is threatening repercussions for content creators who bring TikTok videos to their platform and use them as Reels. Read More

Los Angeles-Based Medical Clinic To Pay $22.5 Million For Falsifying Hundreds Of COVID-19 Test Results

A Los Angeles-based medical clinic was ordered to pay millions after it allegedly falsified hundreds of COVID-19 test results. Read More

Netflix Cancels The Sequel To ‘Bright’ Following Will Smith’s Oscar Slap

Netflix has decided not to move forward with the release of “Bright 2.” Read More

Florida Dentist Arrested, Accused Of Hiring Hitmen To Kill His Sister’s Ex-Husband

A Florida dentist has been arrested for allegedly hiring assassins to kill his sister’s ex-husband. Read More

Kerry Washington To Star In ‘The Simpsons’ As Bart’s New Permanent Teacher: ‘Ms. Peyton Handles Bart Simpson’

Actress, director and producer Kerry Washington is set to debut as Bart’s new schoolteacher on “The Simpsons.” Read More

Jill Scott Shuts Down Twitter User Comparing Her & Lizzo

A Twitter user decided to throw in her two cents concerning what’s considered classy and dateable amongst plus-size women. She tried to drive home her point by comparing singers Jill Scott to Lizzo, though Scott quickly shut that down. Read More

Ice Cube Announces BIG3 Ownership NFTs, Snoop Dogg Wants Two Teams [Video]

As the BIG3 approaches its fifth season, the professional basketball league co-founded by rapper and businessman Ice Cube is giving fans an opportunity to own a minority stake in its 12 teams.Read More

Say What Now? Colo. Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire in Front of U.S. Supreme Court Building, Police Say

A man who allegedly set himself on fire at the Supreme Court plaza in Washington, D.C., on Friday has died Read More

Jessica Simpson’s Credit Card Declined at Taco Bell ‘The Other Day’ [Photo + Video]

Jessica Simpson’s decision to invest in her company has left her strapped for cash at Taco Bell.Read More

Diddy to Host and Executive Produce the 2022 Billboard Music Awards [Photo]

Twenty-five years ago, music mogul and global superstar Sean “Diddy” Combs won his first Billboard Music Award. Now, the living legend is returning to host the 2022 awards ceremony. The announcement was made today (April 22) by MRC and NBC. Read More

Bhad Bhabie Says She Made $50 Million From OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie claims to have hit millionaire status at least fifty times from her OnlyFans account. Read More

Rihanna Reportedly ‘Forced To Cancel Her Baby Shower’ Amid A$AP Rocky Getting Arrested

It looks like our girl Rihanna, 34, is under a lot of stress! Read More

Cedar Point going cashless for 2022: What you need to know if you don’t have a credit card

Cedar Point is making a big policy change that will impact all guests who visit the park during the 2022 season, which begins on Saturday, May 7. Read More

