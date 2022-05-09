Stevie J Gave Faith Evans A Public Apology For Mothers Day

CLOSE

Source: Johnny Nunez / GettyStevie J and singer Faith Evans started off as really good friends that turned into a marriage that after 3 years in turned into a s### show, resulting in Stevie J filing for divorce then conducted an interview while someone gave him oral sex. You can’t get any messier then that, right?

Well it appears that Stevie J has found the errors of his ways and decided to apologize to Faith Evans via social media on Mothers Day for the lies and shenanigans.

“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world,” “From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart,”

The question now is will Faith Evans be forgive and rebuild?

But an even bigger question is…if Stevie J filed for divorce from you and you found out about it, in the blogs then he had someone humming soon as I get home on him during an interview would you forgive it?

Take a look at Stevie J’s full Mothers Day apology below, then give us your thoughts.