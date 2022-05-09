Sherri Shepherd Responds To Wendy Williams [VIDEO]

CLOSE

After a hiatus from everything along with mounting drama Wendy Williams made an appearance in NYC at a Met Gala after-party, dripped in a multicolored long, tiered dress that she paired with sneakers and carried a bag with dollar signs on it.

Not only did the Queen of tea spillage, Wendy Williams, make an appearance but she made a statement in an interview as well, by saying she wasn’t watching no Sherri Shepherd, who was holding The Wendy Williams Show down while Wendy was on hiatus before the powers that be made it officially Sherri Shepherd’s show. Wendy Williams then proceeded to say in another ‘we caught up with moment’ that she would be back on the air later this year.

Sherri Shepard seen and heard Wendy Williams singing her version of ‘I’m coming out, I want the world to know, got to let it show moment’ taking the low road in the whole ‘show’ situation and decided to post a video of her own responding to Wendy Williams saying she wasn’t going to watch her.

“She’s not well. So, it’s just a lot going on in Wendy’s life. This when you need your friends. You need your family. You need people who love you.”… “So, all I can do over here is pray for Wendy.”

Sherri Shepard is here for the upliftment and nothing else.

Now that’s the high road…take a listen to Sherri Shepherds complete response below.