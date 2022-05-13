The Bijou Star Files: Young Thug Supporter Say ‘YSL Isn’t A Gang’

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 13, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

T.I. Questions Why KKK Hasn’t Been Hit With RICO Case Amid Young Thug and Gunna’s Indictment

T.I. has spoken out after Young Thug and Gunna were named in a RICO indictment this week. Read More

YOUNG THUG & GUNNA MEEK, POST & METRO BOOMIN SHOW LOVE… ‘YSL’ Isn’t A Gang!!!’

As Young Thug, Gunna and dozens of other YSL members stare down pages of racketeering and gang charges … they’re getting a wave of public support from famous friends in rap. Read More

Gunna Denied Bond On Racketeering Charge And Will Remain In Fulton County Jail

Just like his bestie and musical counterpart, things are not looking good for Gunna as it relates to his potential release following his arrest. It was recently confirmed that Gunna was formally denied bond on the racketeering charge for which he was arrested—and as a result, he will remain in the custody of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT, LIVE NATION SUED FOR WRONGFUL DEATH …Fan Claims Miscarriage After Astroworld

Travis Scott is among several defendants — including Live Nation, Scoremore Holdings, ASM Global — being sued by a woman who claims she suffered injuries so severe at Astroworld, they resulted in a miscarriage. Read More

KANYE WEST GF’S GOT ME IN INK… New ‘Ye’ Tat On Wrist

Kanye West and his girlfriend Chaney Jones just leveled up in their relationship, she’s rocking Ye’s name on her wrist in ink. Read More

DR. MYRON ROLE KNEW I WOULD BE NEUROSURGEON AFTER NFL CAREER …Shoutout To Ben Carson!!!

Dr. Myron Rolle says it was always in the back of his head to become a neurosurgeon once his NFL playing career was over … and he credits Ben Carson with planting the seed. Read More

LUDACRIS I’m Movin’ On Up …BUYS PRIVATE JET GRADUATION GIFT!!!

Ludacris is locking up this year’s award for biggest ballin’ college graduate — he’s got himself a new private jet just to celebrate his recent degree from Georgia State. Read More

KELLY OSBOURNE I’M HAVING A BABY!!!First Kid on the Way

Kelly Osbourne just shared some really big news … announcing she’s pregnant, and will be a mom for the first time. Read More

ROE V. WADE ‘HANDMAID’S TALE’ PROTEST …At Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Home

When it comes to the fight over abortion, imagery is all-important, and protesters took that to heart Wednesday night when they wore ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ costumes and took it to the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Read More

PETA Says Ciara & Russell Wilson Made A “One, Two Step Mistake” By Purchasing A Puppy From A Breeder Instead Of Adopting

PETA had time! While Ciara and Russell Wilson were all smiles welcoming their new puppy into the family on Mother’s Day, the animal organization had a few words about their new addition. Read More

Chris Brown Announces That His Next Project ‘Breezy’ Is Dropping In June

Chris Brown announced that fans can expect his next project as soon as next month. Read More

Video Shows People Stopping Car Passing Through Busy Intersection After Driver Suffers ‘Medical Episode’

The Boynton Beach Police Department released security footage showing a group of Good Samaritans who sprung into action after a woman suffered a “medical episode” while behind the wheel last week. Read More

FDA Approves Latex Underwear to Protect Against STIs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given its stamp of approval to Lorals—the maker of ultrathin underwear intended to prevent sexually transmitted infections during oral sex. It’s the first time that the FDA has approved underwear to be used to prevent STIs. Read More

Parents File Lawsuit Against Son and Daughter-in-Law for Not Having Grandchild

A couple in India filed a lawsuit against their son and his wife because they have not given them a grandchild after being married for six years, Read More

Cardi B Addresses Tense Video Circulating of Her in Club: ‘I Got Set Up’

Cardi B has shared more details on her tense encounter with a DJ in NYC. Read More

Diddy Is ‘Uncanceling’ Travis Scott 30 Years After Facing a Tragedy Similar to Astroworld

This week, Sean “Diddy” Combs says he demanded that Travis Scott would have an opportunity to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which Diddy is executive producing. Read More

Crypto Market Loses $200 Billion in Single Day

Perpetually annoying news of the crypto variety has taken a panic-inducing turn in recent days, with concerns stemming in part from a widely reported TerraUSD crash. Read More

Alfonso Ribeiro Has a Very Direct Response to People Asking Him to Do Carlton Dance

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Alfonso Ribeiro revealed he doesn’t appreciate it when fans ask him to recreate his iconic Carlton Dance. Read More

Texas Woman Accused of Killing Married Boyfriend for Professing Love for Another Woman

A woman in Texas has been accused of killing her boyfriend after he informed her of his love for another woman, with the man having since been revealed to have been married. Read More

Jay-Z’s Team ROC Announces Details for United Justice Coalition Summit in New York City

Jay-Z’s Team ROC has announced details for the United Justice Coalition (UJC)’s inaugural social justice summit, which is set to take place in New York City on July 23. Read More

Surgeon Set To Perform First Uterus Transplant On Transgender Woman

A surgeon in India is preparing to carry out a uterus transplant for a transgender woman who hopes to become pregnant. Read More

New York City Students To Receive Dyslexia Evaluations As Part Of New Program

Public schools in New York City are going to start evaluating students for dyslexia. On Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams announced students in New York would undergo screenings for dyslexia as part of a larger plan to create more resources for children with learning disabilities. Read More

Texans Can Now Sue Social Media Platforms For Removing Or Banning Their Content

People in Texas can now take legal action against social media outlets that censor their content. Read More

DJ Responds, Apologizes to Cardi B After Mistakenly Shouting Out Nicki Minaj During New York Club Appearance [Videos]

DJ Will is speaking out after he was heard in a viral video shouting out Nicki Minaj during a club appearance when it was actually Cardi B inside the nightclub. Read More

Father Killed By Driver While Trying To Retrieve Child’s Favorite Toy From Interstate

A Nashville family is mourning the loss of a beloved father who was killed while trying to retrieve his child’s favorite toy from a freeway.> Read More

Google Debuts Google-Translation Glasses, Can Translate Languages In Real-Time [Video]

Google has just introduced glasses that have a built-in language translation system. Read More

‘Wendy Williams Show’ Staff Reportedly Trying to Bring Her Back for Finale Episode

Could Wendy Williams make one more appearance before her eponymous talk show ends for good? Read More

Wendy Williams Is Reportedly Eyeing a $100 Million Podcast Deal

Wendy Williams’ return to television may be up in the air, but according to a new report she’s in talks to deliver a different type of daily show — a podcast. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com