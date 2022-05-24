Aunt Viv Say’s She Doesn’t Want To See Any Juneteenth Ice Cream At The Cook-Out

CLOSE

Aunt Viv from ‘Bel-Air’ showed she has not forgotten her Philly roots and she isn’t playing when she says she doesn’t want to see no Juneteenth Ice Cream at ANY COOK-OUTS!!

Walmart’s marketing team is probably in fear for their jobs as they are receiving major backlash for rolling out ‘Juneteenth Ice Cream’. Not only is regular Joe’s ticked off but TMZ caught up with Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ star Cassandra Freeman AKA Aunt Viv and live from LAX said ‘Juneteenth Ice Cream’ was some BS. According to Cassandra Freeman she really isn’t surprised that Walmat did it and they clearly didn’t read the history of ‘Juneteenth’ before coming up with the idea and putting it the freezer cases.

Walmart’s ‘Juneteenth Ice Cream’ was supposed to be like Neapolitan, we guess, red velvet and cheesecake ice cream along with this message on the package,

OUR STORY “Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope.”

Juneteenth is NOW a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. Originating in Galveston, Texas, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1865.

Walmart has seen as well as heard the error of their ways and will/have removed its ice cream, commemorating Juneteenth.

