Deshaun Watson’s Lawyers Say’s He Did Engage But They Initiated

So the plot thickens for The Cleveland Brown’s new Pro Bowl Quarterback, Deshaun Watson, as 2 of the 22 massage therapists, who are accusing him of civil assault by exposing himself and touching the plaintiffs with his penis, are speaking out on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on Tuesday.

According to the ladies who will be give the blow by blow on HBO:

"It's just like a big screw you," "That's what it feels like. That, 'We don't care. He can run and throw, and that's what we care about.'" "It was sick to me … I felt like he's being rewarded for bad behavior." Then here is where the plot thickens. Deshaun Watson declined to go on the show however his attorney, Leah Graham, was down with it. According Graham, Deshaun Watson did engage in sexual conduct with the ladies however the ladies initiated it after his appointments were over. "And Mr. Watson has testified and is insistent that that sexual activity was initiated by the plaintiff in every single instance." -Leah Graham

Did the Browns make a mistake? Will everything turn out okay? Or will Baker Mayfield end up laughing in our faces because technically he is still on the team?

The episode with the Deshaun Watson accusers Massage therapists Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes drops on HBO and/or HBO Max.

