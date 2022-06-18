The Nineteen: Meet “The Grandmother” of Juneteenth

This Juneteenth Radio One Dallas will celebrate 19 remarkable individuals who have made an impact on Dallas/ Ft. Worth black community through business leadership, community outreach or dedication to evolving the culture. Tune in each day leading up to Juneteenth as we tell their story and shine a light on their amazing efforts in serving community.

THE NINETEEN

Today we honor and acknowledge Ms. Opal Lee, a civil rights activist, author and change maker in our community and worldwide. This incredible 95 year-old is the reason Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday after making it her life’s mission to bring national awareness to Juneteenth. In 2016, she launched “Opal’s Walk 2 D.C.” campaign, an initiative to walk more than 1,300 miles from her home in Fort Worth, Texas to the nation’s capital in order to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

RELATED:93-Year-Old Opal Lee Began A 1300 Mile Walk To DC Friday To Make Juneteenth A National Holiday

Lee simultaneously spearheaded a Change.org petition to grant the occasion an official national holiday. In September 2020, she hand delivered 1.5 million signatures from supporters and celebrities, including Sean Combs, Jennifer Lopez ,and Lupita Nyong’o, to Congress.

Coined “The Grandmother” of Juneteenth, Ms. Lee stood alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House as the president signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act Bill, officially recognizing the date as a federal holiday. Since then, Lee has been nominated for a 2022 Nobel Peace Prize and continues to be a beacon of light in our country and hearts.

Celebrate Juneteenth’s first anniversary since it became a holiday with Ms. Opal at Opal’s Walk For Freedom on June 18th, 2022.

Visit: www.JuneteenthDFW.com for tickets and more information on Ms. Opal’s Juneteenth events.

Follow Ms. Opal on social media:

Instagram @therealopallee

Facebook: @therealopallee

Presented by:​

Elite News​

Instagram: @dfwelitenews​

Facebook: elitenewspaper​

​

Dallas Southern Pride ​

Instagram: @dallassouthernpride​

Facebook: @dallassouthern.pride​

​

Black Alzheimers Brain Study ​

Instagram: @blackalzbrainstudy​

Facebook: BlackALZBrainStudy

The Nineteen: Meet “The Grandmother” of Juneteenth was originally published on thebeatdfw.com