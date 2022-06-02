NeNe Leakes Boo’s Wife Suing Her For Taking Her Husband !?

CLOSE

We talk about breaking the ‘girl code’ all the time during relationship hour. Thou shall not date your girls ex, thou shalt not sleep with your girl ex etc., etc. It’s being reported now that NeNe Leakes is being dragged into court for violating the ‘girl code’, however the accuser wasn’t her girl but her new boyfriends wife.

NeNe Leakes lost her beloved husband Greg Leakes after a long battle with cancer. Not long after his passing NeNe Leakes put the home they shared together in Atlanta up for sale, then jumped back in the dating scene. NeNe who seems extremely happy with her new beau, Nyonisela Sioh, faced criticism from fans that she started dating too soon. But who are we to judge when someone should start dating again after someone loses their spouse to death?

According to a lawsuit files by NeNe Leakes boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, ex-wife Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh she is, especially since they started dating after Greg’s death but while they were still married.

In court records obtained by TMZ, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh all of NeNe’s posting of herself boo’ed up with her husband caused her emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of affection. Now Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh is seeking more than $100K to heal her broken heart…allegedly.

In December of 2021 it was confirmed to The Shade Room that NeNe Leakes and Nysonisela Sioh were dating, telling the outlet that her late husband Gregg gave her his blessing to see other people before he died of colon cancer earlier that year.

In other NeNe Leakes lawsuit news, back in April it was reported that the 54 year old RHOA original OG, NeNe Leakes, was suing the companies behind the reality show, claiming that they fostered a racist work environment.