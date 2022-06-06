Kerrion Franklin Thanks His Mom & Dad Following Release From Jail

CLOSE

There isn’t a family on this earth that doesn’t have one child that doesn’t give them the blues. If we are blessed enough, that child that gives us the blues will one day humble themselves. In the case of Kerrion Franklin it seems that his stint in jail, with the support of his mother and father Gospel great Kirk Franklin, has helped him to find that humble, gratefulness that is now pouring from his heart.

Kerrion Franklin was very vocal about the his displeasure of his father Kirk Franklin which led to some viral moments between the two of them. Then in April, Kerrion, was arrested for allegedly driving a car belonging to a woman reported missing and presumed to be dead with a gun in the car.

Kerrion Franklin is now out jail and has taken to social media to create another viral moment by saying thank you to his mother and his father as well as to another gospel great Pastor John P. Kee.

“James Chapter 1:2-4. Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it all great joy. For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow. So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be perfect and complete, needing nothing.”

How about that for Jesus turning things around!?

