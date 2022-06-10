Ashanti Gives Us Versatile Glam In A BTS IG Reel From Our June Cover Shoot

CLOSE

Ashanti is truly THAT girl and we can’t stop swooning over all of her amazing looks!

The gorgeous songstress is our June cover star and truly gave us glam with every single look. From her black net dress to her red crop top and every look in between, the legendary entertainer gave us style goals in every way possible.

Recently, the beauty’s hair stylist took to Instagram to show off a fun BTS Reel from the cover star’s shoot and showed off all of her amazing looks from the shoot in a row. “BTS FUN W/ @ashanti ,” he captioned the video before tagging Ashanti’s glam squad. Check it out below.

When it comes to her versatile style, Ashanti is proud to show off her natural body, telling us that she’s “proud to have a natural body.”

She continued, “I’ve always been a person to take care of myself inside and out. I think it’s important that we show it’s okay to not be perfect and to still embrace being natural. And maybe you don’t have the biggest booty or the biggest boobs, but it’s yours. And it’s natural. And when you are natural, you’re proud because you, you work for it. You work out, you eat right, you diet, or not even diet, you try to be healthy.”

Read our full interview with the songstress here.

