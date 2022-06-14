Delonte West Spotted In VA With A Cardboard Sign Begging For Money

CLOSE

We summonsing prayer warriors from Delonte West as it is being reported that he has once again fell to his demons.

Former, Cleveland Cavalier, Delonte West unfortunately is in the news more than he ever was when he played in the NBA. Sadly because the brotha just can’t seem to get himself together.

In 2020 Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tried to be a solution by plucking up Delonte West and getting him into rehab. The plan at first seemed to have worked as there were reports that West was doing better and even had got himself a job at the rehab facility.

But that was then. It’s now 2022 and someone posted a video that has gone viral of Delonte West in Virginia standing on the corner with a cardboard sign, begging for money.

38 year old Delonte West was an 8 year NBA veteran who has admitted to battling Bipolar Disorder as well as substance abuse.

Take a look at the the video below.