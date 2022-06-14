Slutty Vegan And Steve Madden Collaborate On A Vegan Sneaker And Bag Collection

CLOSE

Steve Madden and Slutty Vegan link up to bring the fashion world a limited-edition, PETA-certified vegan sneaker and bag collection. This is the first time a fashion shoe brand and a vegan restaurant have partnered.

Madden and Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole met through the Fearless Fund in February 2021. Madden stated that Cole’s spirit was akin to his. “When you encounter the kind bold sensibility and the exploding popularity of Slutty Vegan, collaborating with them was obvious. Pinky and I share that dare-to-disrupt spirit,” stated Madden. He explained why this unique partnership is more than just fashion. “This collaboration is bigger than just a shoe – it is about showing people that you don’t have to live inside a box. You can be disruptive and break every glass ceiling, even if it means being a burger joint that has a vegan shoe!” said Madden.

The collection consists of the POSSESSION sneakers and BESETTIUP bag updated with PETA-approved materials and Slutty Vegan’s swag. Each item resembles the restaurant’s white, red, and yellow colors and its signature slogan. The BESETTIUP bag, featuring the Slutty Vegan food truck emblem, comes equipped with a case for a phone, sanitizer, and lipstick. The sneakers retail at $99.99, and the bag retails for $89.00.

For each item purchased, Steve Madden and Slutty Vegan will donate $1 to PETA via ShoppingGives. For more information or to get your sneakers and bag, visit Steve Madden or Slutty Vegan.

