Tisha Campbell Talks About Forgiveness Ahead Of Martin Reunion

Forgiveness is a powerful thing and it is okay to forgive but not forget.

Tisha Campbell left the legendary ‘Martin’ show on a rocky note however the actress has forgiven the past and is set to sit on the iconic green leather couch for the 30th anniversary special of ‘Martin’, that will be airing on BET+, June 16th, sitting next to the original cast, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tichina Arnold and Martin Lawrence himself.

In 1997 Tisha Campbell filed a lawsuit accusing Martin Lawrence of repeated and escalating sexual harassment, sexual battery, verbal abuse and related threats.

Now it’s 2022 and Tisha Campbell in a recent interview is opening up about forgiving what had happened in the past.

“We worked really hard to reconnect, to forgive, and this reunion is about a celebration of everything that we did, everything that we accomplished, and our growth as human beings,”

Tisha Campbell also spoke about how it felt to be reunited with the cast once again.

“It was amazing, just being with everybody, we were finishing each other’s sentences. We were joking, we were laughing,” “It was like being on set again.”

Although the late Tommy Ford won’t be there in the physical, his memory will be celebrated.

Thank God for forgiveness and the power to move forward…AMEN

