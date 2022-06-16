The Bijou Star Files: Beyoncé’s New Album Alert

CLOSE

Beyoncé announces new album ‘Renaissance’ will be out next month

The countdown is on. Beyoncé sent shockwaves across social media overnight as she announced her next album, "Renaissance," will be out on July 29.

DRAKE CHUGS BUBBLY AFTER WINNING BBALL TITLE… ‘I Did What Kobe Did!’

Drake brought his IG moniker "Champagne Papi" to life on Tuesday — winning a title in the Sanctuary Basketball League — and he celebrated by sprayin' bubbly everywhere!!

Akademiks Says Comments About Sleeping With Underage Girls Were Taken Out Of Context

Akademiks was the talk of the innanet on Wednesday after audio surfaced in which he made commentary about being intimate with underage girls.

Cam Newton Says Cheating That Triggered Split With The Mother Of His Kids Was A “Humanistic Mistake”

Cam Newton opened up for the first time about the cheating scandal that caused his family's demise with Kia Proctor.

Janet Jackson Proves Her Legendary Status On Stunning ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover!

The last few months Janet Jackson has abundantly blessed her fans after taking a years-long hiatus to raise her son—now that she is officially back, she's gracing covers and the latest is for 'Essence' magazine.

President Biden Announces Additional $1 Billion In Military Aid For Ukraine

Ukraine continues to fight their war against Russia, President Biden has announced another $1 billion in military aid.

Buffalo Supermarket Shooter: Payton Gendron Charged With 26 Federal Hate Crimes

Accused Tops shooter, Payton Gendron, 18, has officially been charged with 26 federal hate crimes, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday.

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Feeling Betrayed By Tory Lanez & Kelsey Nicole Following The Shooting

Back in July 2020, Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both of her feet while out with both Tory Lanez and her former best friend Kelsey Nicole.

Bus Driver Transporting 38 People Charged After Allegedly Eating THC Gummies and Passing Out Behind the Wheel

A commercial bus driver was arrested this week after he allegedly passed out behind the wheel while consuming a bag of THC gummies.

Gas Station Manager Fired After Mistakenly Setting Price to 69 Cents Per Gallon

A California gas station manager was fired this week after setting the price for premium fuel at just 69 cents per gallon.

Cardi B Comments on Lizzo Getting Criticized for Using Ableist Lyric, Says She Would Have Told People to ‘SMD’

Cardi B shared her thoughts about Lizzo facing backlash earlier this week after the Bronx rapper's name was brought into the situation on Twitter.

Shaquille O’Neal Pays Tab of Over $25,000 for Entire Restaurant While on Date

Shaquille O'Neal proves time and again that he is a man of the people, this time by making dinner on him for an entire restaurant of people.

Mo’Nique and Netflix Reach Settlement in Lawsuit Alleging Race, Gender Discrimination

Netflix has reached a settlement with Mo'Nique in connection with a discrimination lawsuit she previously filed against the streamer, citing racial and gender biases.

Naked Woman Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Cop and Running Him Over With His SUV

A 34-year-old naked woman allegedly attacked a Chicago Police Officer before stealing his SUV and driving over him in an attempt to escape.

Tyler Perry Donating $500,000 To The Apollo Theater

Tyler Perry announced that he's gifting The Apollo Theater with a $500,000 donation after Whoopi Goldberg presented him with the Impact Award at the theater's spring benefit.

Fisher-Price’s Baby Rocker Products Have Led to More Than a Dozen Infant Deaths

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price, in the last decade, at least 13 infants have died while reclining in a Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rocker or Newborn-to-Toddler Rocker.

WHO Will Rename Monkeypox To Combat Stigma, Discrimination Towards Africa

The monkeypox virus will be given a new name, according to the World Health Organization, in order to separate the virus from stigmatization.

Bill Gates is Not Here for NFTs, Says They are “100 Percent Based on Greater Fool Theory” [Video]

Bill Gates isn't the biggest fan of NFTs and calls them "100 percent based on greater fool theory." While speaking at an event on climate change hosted by TechCrunch, Bill Gates said he rather do business with "tangible outputs" and not NFTs.

Herschel Walker Rails Against “Fatherless” Black Homes — But Has a Secret Son He Never Sees [Video]

The Trump-endorsed Georgia Senate candidate who said a "fatherless home is a major, major problem" is an absentee dad himself.

Carl Crawford Responds To Resurfaced Video Of Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Shading His Record Label: F*ck You Seahorse

Carl Crawford wanted all the smoke after a resurfaced video of Megan Thee Stallion seemingly dissing his record label, 1501 Entertainment, went viral.

Kelsey Nicole Seemingly Denies Megan Thee Stallion’s Claims That Tory Lanez Paid Her To Not Address The Shooting Incident: We Go See Who Really Looks Bad In The End

It seems like Kelsey Nicole has finally found her voice and is ready to address the shooting incident between her former bestie Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

Beyonce Reportedly Planning Secret Pop-Up Shows In The UK To Promote Upcoming Album

Beyonce is keeping her fans at the edge of their seats as they await the release of her speculated upcoming musical project!

KENNY ‘THE JET’ SMITHI’M TEAM SHAQ!!!… No One Wins Alone

Kenny "The Jet" Smith says Shaquille O'Neal had every right to clap back at a hater trying to diminish his success … telling TMZ Sports no superstar has won a championship on their own.

Great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson indicted for murder

A grand jury in Cuyahoga County has indicted 19-year-old Donald Jackson-Gates for the murder of a 20-year-old man in Cleveland.

Northeast Ohio school districts react to new law allowing teachers to carry firearms in classrooms

Days after the signing of House Bill 99, area districts are having conversations about policies surrounding guns in schools.

Despite push, states slow to make Juneteenth a paid holiday

Almost every state recognizes Juneteenth in some fashion, but many have been slow to do more than issue a proclamation or resolution.

