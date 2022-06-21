Man Pleads Guilty in Fetty Wap Drug Case, Faces 10 Years to Life

CLOSE

It looks like things are heating up in rapper Fetty Wap’s federal drug case. Let’s just say…it’s not looking too good.

Complex reports that one of the men named in the case, Robert Leonardi, pled guilty last week to conspiring to distribute and drug possession. Those drugs include cocaine, cocaine base, heroin, and fentanyl. Leonardi will be sentenced in November, facing 10 years to life in prison.

Leonardi was arrested two weeks before the Trap Queen artist was detained at Rolling Loud NYC last October. Fetty, Leonardi, and four others are accused of running a multi-state drug trafficking ring. In Fetty’s case, he’s accused of being a “kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization.”

In addition to the drug trafficking, the defendants are also facing weapons charges after FBI recovered several firearms and ammunition during the search.

Fetty is maintaining his innocence, waiving his rights to a speedy trial shortly after his arrest.

