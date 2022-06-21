LeToya Luckett Asks Slim Thug Questions She Wanted To Know Before!?

CLOSE

LeToya Luckett in her new YouTube series “Leave It to LeToya” posed an interesting question, ‘Have you ever wanted to ask your ex questions you wanted to ask during the relationship?’

So to kick off her new series, former Destiny Child, R&B singer, LeToya Luckett did just that, by ‘Having A Conversation With My Ex’. However the ex she decided to have the conversation with wasn’t her ex-husband and father to her children, Tommicus Walker or her ex-husband of less than a year the beloved Internet self-help enthusiast Rob Hill, Sr.

LeToya Luckett interviewed her ex-fiancé, who she was with before and longer than she was with both her ex-husbands put together, rapper Slim Thug.

Relationship Hour side bar: We would guess the reason LeToya Luckett and Slim Thug never said ‘I Do’ was because of the question ‘Have you ever wanted to ask your ex questions you wanted to ask during the relationship?’ When in a relationship there should be no holds barred.

LeToya Luckett and Slim Thug sat side-by-side on a couch and spoke candidly about how they met, what they liked and still like about each other, why things ended, and other elements of their romantic history.

It kind of makes you wonder will they rekindle the magic.

Take a look at LeToya Luckett’s episode ‘Having A Conversation With My Ex’ with her young love rapper Slim Thug below.