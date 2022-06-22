The Bijou Star Files: Kim Kardashian Asked Her Therapist First !?

CLOSE

KIM KARDASHIAN I ASKED THERAPISTS, WAITED 6 MONTHS Before Pete Met My Kids

Kim Kardashian wanted to make sure she waited long enough before introducing her kids to new BF Pete Davidson, consulting therapists and asking friends in similar situations how much time should pass before an appropriate meeting. Read More

KIM & KANYE COMMUNICATING & CO-PARENTING …Even Breaking Bread!!!

The deafening silence between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is slowly becoming audible … because we’ve learned the couple is communicating again and even able to attend events together with their kids. Read More

ANTHONY ANDERSON GOOD ON DAVE CHAPPELLE …’Selfless’ Move Turning Down High School Honor

Anthony Anderson is backing Dave Chappelle‘s decision to turn down an honor from his high school alma mater, which was all set to name a building after him. Read More

BILL COSBY FOUND LIABLE OF SEXUALLY ASSAULTING 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL

Bill Cosby was just found liable in a civil suit filed by Judy Huth against the disgraced comedian, who claimed he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion back in 1975. Read More

DELONTE WEST SAYS HE’S OKAY AFTER PANHANDLING VIDEO… ‘I’m In Between Jobs’

Delonte West says there’s nothing to worry about after video of him panhandling in the streets went viral last week … insisting he’s doing okay, and is actively looking for a job. Read More

TWISTA MY GUN SAFETY CAMP COMBATS VIOLENCE

Twista knows gun violence is a huge issue in his hometown, and he believes educating the public about proper firearm usage can go a long way toward making the country safer. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON 20 LAWSUITS AGAINST QB SETTLED… Accusers’ Attorney Says

The attorney representing the two dozen women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct says all but four of the lawsuits against the NFL star have now been settled. The accusers’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, just made the announcement … saying in a statement, “Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled.” Read More

CALEB SWANIGAN DEAD AT 25… Ex-Purdue Star, Former NBA 1st-Round Pick

Tragic news … Caleb Swanigan — the former Purdue star who was later picked in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft — has died at 25 years old. Read More

QUAVO GIFTS TAKEOFF MIGOS CHAIN FOR BDAY …A Sign They’re Still A Trio!!!

Migos are still amigos, and the proof is in the icing … ’cause Quavo gifted Takeoff a Migos chain to mark his birthday. Read More

