The Bijou Star Files: Beyonce’ Is On Chris Brown’s ‘To Do’ List

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 23, 2022:

Chris Brown Says The Only Person He Still Wants To Collaborate With Is Beyoncé—“That Would Be A Check On My To-Do List”

During a recent sit-down interview, Chris Brown said that the only person he still hopes to collaborate with is Beyoncé and said, “That would be a check on my To-Do list.” Read More

JUULE-CIGARETTES TO BE BANNED IN THE U.S. …After 2 Year Review

Juul e-cigarettes will soon be off the shelves, at least according to a report, that states the FDA is planning to ban the product from being sold in the U.S. Read More

O.J. SIMPSON Fred Goldman Files New Docs …YOU OWE ME $96 MIL NOW!!!

Fred Goldman says the staggering sum that O.J. Simpson owes him has now ballooned to a whopping $96 MILLION, Read More

RUPERT MURDOCH REPORT: DIVORCING JERRY HALL …Couple Had 6-Year Run

Rupert Murdoch‘s heading back to divorce court to end his marriage to famed model Jerry Hall … according to a report. Read More

JAYLON FERGUSON RAVENS LB DEAD AT 26… Cops Not Ruling Out Possibility Of Overdose

In a second update to TMZ Sports, the Baltimore Police Dept. says “investigators are not ruling out the possibility of an overdose.” Read More

Jury Finds Bill Cosby Liable Of Sexual Battery But Rep Says Victim Will Never Get $500K Awarded In Damages

Bill Cosby took another blow to his character after a jury found him liable in a civil sexual assault case. Read More

CHILD SET ON FIRE MOTHER CLAIMS HER SON FALSELY ACCUSED OF BULLYING… She Says The Video Proves It

The mom of a Connecticut boy accused of setting another boy on fire is going after the alleged victim’s mom … claiming she defamed her son and she wants the mom arrested. Read More

EX-BOXER JULIUS FRANCIS DOWN TO REMATCH MIKE TYSON… After KO Vid Goes Viral

Former pro boxer Julius Francis tells TMZ Sports he’s down to fight Mike Tyson in a rematch — 22 years after they first fought — following the renewed fame he’s received after his recent knockout video went viral. Read More

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Emanuel Accused Of Hitting A Dog With A Chair On Video

Ceaser Emanuel is under fire after a video surfaced showing him allegedly abusing his dog. The video, initially posted on Gossip Of The City, shows a man forcing the dog out of a house. Shortly after, he picks up a chair and strikes the pup multiple times. Read More

Former Florida Governor Candidate Andrew Gillum Hit With 21-Count Federal Indictment For Wire Fraud, Conspiracy And Making False Statements

In 2018 Andrew Gillum was at the center of the race for the next governor of Florida, an election he lost to current Governor Ron DeSantis, but now he has much bigger problems to deal with that could possibly involve significant jail time. Read More

Woman Assaulted By Marshals While Naked In Eviction At Her Boyfriend’s Apartment Speaks Out (Exclusive)

A woman from New Jersey was visiting her boyfriend in Georgia when she claims she was assaulted by marshals looking to evict him. He wasn’t home at the time, but that didn’t stop two of the officers from ordering her out of the apartment after she had just gotten out of a bath. Read More

Monica Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors On Social Media—“It’s Actually Impossible!”

Another day, another celebrity pregnancy rumor, but Monica is not here for any of the speculation from her fans. Addressing rumors floating around that she was expecting another child, Monica headed to her Twitter account to set the record straight, so there is absolutely no confusion. Read More

Suge Knight’s Negligence Case Over Man He Allegedly Killed With His Truck Ends In A Mistrial

It looks like Suge Knight has just been granted a rare legal victory, as the verdict has just come in regarding the deadly car crash he was involved in back in 2015 where he allegedly killed a man with his truck. Earlier today, a jury was unable to reach a unanimous agreement in the Suge Knight negligence case and formally declared a mistrial. Read More

Erica Mena Claims Safaree Has A Sex Addiction Amid Feud With Woman Online

Erica Mena claims the father of two of her kids, Safaree Samuels, has a sex addiction, and she says it’s why their marriage didn’t work. Read More

The Family Of Donté Perez Jones Seeks Answers After His Body Was Found Hanging In A Park In Pennsylvania

The family of Army Veteran, Donté Perez Jones is seeking answers and demanding justice after his body was found hanging in a park behind Whitpain Township police department in Blue Bell, PA, on June 17th. Read More

President Biden Provides Update On Rising Inflation Costs—“I’m Doing Everything I Can”

The last few months has seen the cost of practically everything increasing, as more Americans than ever are struggling to find ways to stay afloat—but President Biden wants everyone to be patient. President Biden took to social media to assure Americans that he’s doing everything he can to combat inflation and bring down gas and food costs. Read More

NYPD Rescues Woman Held Hostage After She Asked For Help In Her Grubhub Delivery Order

A young woman used food delivery technology to deliver herself from imprisonment by a man who was sexually assaulting her. Read More

Family Of Daunte Wright To Receive $3.2 Million Following His Death At The Hands Of Former Police Officer Kim Potter

It was just announced that the city of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota has officially agreed to award the family of Daunte Wright $3.2 million for his wrongful death. Read More

Uvalde Mayor Announces Robb Elementary School Will Be Demolished: “You Can Never Ask A Child Or A Teacher To Go Back”

Nearly one month after an active shooter took 19 lives at Robb Elementary, the mayor of Uvalde, Texas has revealed that the school will be demolished. Read More

Spokesman For Vladimir Putin Claims Brittney Griner Is Not A Hostage As She Remains In Russian Custody

As her team and the U.S. government continues to fight to have her returned home, a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken out about Brittney’s detainment and says she is not a hostage. Read More

Man Found Not Responsible in Deadly Times Square Car Attack

The Navy veteran who drove his vehicle into a crowded sidewalk in Times Square has seemingly dodged prison time. Read More

Amazon’s Alexa May Soon Be Able to Mimic Your Dead Relatives’ Voices

Speak On It…Would you want this or would it freak you out? Read More

Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo Placed on Administrative Leave

Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, Read More

Snoop Dogg Responds to Impersonator Confusing Fans at New York City NFT Event

If you already felt like NFT week in New York City was a bit unhinged, then a man impersonating Snoop Dogg walking around at the event makes complete sense. Read More

Judge Temporarily Reverses Ruling That Gave Full Custody to Mother’s Alleged Rapist

A Louisiana judge has reversed a decision that gave a man full custody of his teenage daughter, who was allegedly conceived from rape. Read More

Over 1,300 Southwest Airlines Pilots Protest Inadequate Pay and Long Hours at Airport in Texas

On Tuesday, more than 1,300 pilots from Southwest Airlines protested at a Dallas airport, complaining that the company overworked and understaffed them. Read More

Chicago Police Officers No Longer Allowed To Pursue People on Foot Just Because They Run Away

Police in Chicago will no longer be allowed to pursue people just because they take off running as part of new policing guidelines. Read More

Ex-Tesla Employee Rejects $15 Million Payout In Racial Bias Lawsuit

A Black former worker at Tesla’s Fremont, California assembly plant has rejected a $15 million payout from the automaker in a lawsuit alleging racial abuse by co-workers. Read More

Sherri Shepherd’s Daytime Talkshow Set For Fall Premiere

Sherri Shepherd’s new daytime talker Sherri is on track for a fall premiere. Read More

