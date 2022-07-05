The Bijou Star Files: 60 Shots, Mass Shootings & Mental Health

CLOSE

Akron Police Body-Cam Shooting Of Jayland Walker Released [VIDEO]

Early Monday morning police officers fired 90 shots at 25 year old Jayland Walker killing him in an attempted traffic violation stop.

Akron: Jayland Walker Protests Lead to 50 Arrests, Fireworks Cancelled, City Under Curfew

50 'unruly' protesters were arrested, forcing the mayor to impose a citywide curfew and cancel the 4th of July fireworks.

HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTINGPERSON OF INTEREST CAPTURED

Posted Mass Murder Videos For Years. Robert Crimo III also called himself a rapper and his music videos were

celebrations of mass shootings. His most recent video reportedly shows him getting shot by

cops after committing mass murder. Read More

ABORTION BAN SO. DAKOTA GOV. GRILLED OVER 10-YEAR-OLD PREGNANT RAPE VICTIM

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem did her best to deflect how she and her state would handle the case of a 10-year-old girl who became pregnant after being raped.

CHICAGO COP PINS 14-YR-OLD BOY TO GROUND WITH KNEE…Claims He Stole Son’s Bike

A man claiming to be an off-duty Chicago PD officer pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground

with his knee after accusing him of stealing his own son's bike — and the whole thing was

caught on video. Read More

R. KELLY Sues Brooklyn Prison …I’M NOT SUICIDAL!!!

R. Kelly claims he's being punished by being placed on suicide watch in a Brooklyn detention

center even though he says he's got no intentions of hurting himself … and now he's suing.

MICHAEL RUBIN HOSTS ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY WHITE PARTY Who’s-Who Shindig (Again)

Michael Rubin is one of the few people on earth who can get Hollywood's richest and most

famous in one place at one time — and this year was no exception in his patriotic blowout.

The Fanatics CEO hosted his annual 4th of July White Party in the Hamptons this weekend,

where all sorts of talent (musically and sports-wise) flocked to rage and share in a good time

ahead of the big holiday. Read More

