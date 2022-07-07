The Bijou Star Files: Cop Fired After Killing Tamir Rice Hired In PA

CLOSE

Former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice hired by Pennsylvania borough, mayor says

12-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by Officer Timothy Loehmann on November 22, 2014. Loehmann was later fired for lying on his police application. Read More

NICKI MINAJ HUSBAND GETS 1-YR. HOME DETENTION …Mansion Time, It Is!!!

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty will be doing time for failing to register as a sex offender in California, but much to the feds’ dismay — he’ll be doing that time in the mansion where he and Nicki live. Read More

ELON MUSK HAD TWINS WITH ONE OF HIS EXECS …According to New Report

Elon Musk reportedly had twins on the low last year with a woman who is running one of his companies … making him a father to at least 9 kids. Read More

GOP CANDIDATE JERONE DAVISON CLAIMS AR-15’S NECESSARY TO KILL KLANSMEN …In Violent Campaign Ad

Jerone Davison, a Republican running for Congress, is embracing assault weapons, saying there’s a place for them in America … especially when it comes to subduing members of the KKK. Read More

‘CHEER’ STAR JERRY HARRIS SENTENCED TO 12 YEARS …In Child Pornography Case

Jerry Harris, star of Netflix’s “Cheer,” has just been sentenced to 12 years behind bars in his child pornography case. Read More

CIARA LET’S GET IT POPPIN’!!!… Goes After Russ’ Pimples On Italian Vacay

Ciara has Russell Wilson‘s back — and also, clearly, his face — ’cause while the two were on vacation in Italy this week … she popped some of the pimples on the NFL star’s cheeks! Read More

JOE BIDEN CALLS BRITTNEY GRINER’S WIFE… Pursuing ‘Every Avenue’ To Bring WNBA Star Home

Joe Biden has finally gotten into contact with the wife of Brittney Griner … and, according to the White House, POTUS assured her they’re doing everything they can to bring the WNBA star home. Read More

AIRBNB GUESTS SUE HOST OVER HIDDEN CAMS You Recorded Us Banging!!!

A spokesperson for Airbnb tells TMZ … the company strictly prohibits hidden cameras and they immediately removed the host and the property from their network after learning about the accusations. Read More

HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING Alleged Gunman’s Father SPONSORED HIM FOR GUN PERMIT IN 2019

The alleged Highland Park shooter appears to have slipped through the cracks that Congress recently tried patching up with new gun legislation … with his dad helping him to obtain a gun, even with a ton of warning signs he wasn’t fit to own one. Read More

MICHAEL JACKSON 3 SONGS PULLED FROM STREAMING …Debate Rages Over Legitimacy of MJ Vocals

Is it Michael or a Michael imposter? That ongoing debate about 3 of Michael Jackson‘s posthumously released songs is behind the sudden disappearance of the tracks from major streaming services. Read More

Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiancé Dennis McKinley Shares A Message Following The Process Of Removing Her Matching Tattoo

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiancé of Porsha Williams, is usually quiet and minding his business, but today he hopped in his petty bag to respond to the mother of his daughter, Pilar after she began the process of removing her matching tattoo. Read More

Three-Year-Old Boy Falls To His Death From 29th Floor of NYC Apartment Building After Neighbors Heard Adults Arguing

A three-year-old boy fell to his death from a Harlem apartment building on Saturday morning after neighbors and witnesses said they heard adults arguing from the 29th floor, as his devastated mother screamed out “my baby, my baby, he is up there,” from the street below. Read More

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ YouTube Channel, Instagram Account & Website Removed After The Show’s Cancellation

Although Wendy Williams‘ talk show has come to an end, many fans still used the show’s official YouTube Channel and social media accounts to look back at older content from when the legendary host was still a part of the show. However, it looks like they may have to go elsewhere to view previous videos because the show’s YouTube channel, Instagram, and website have been removed. Read More

Amazon Prime Offering Customers Free Grubhub Plus For A Year

If you’re an Amazon Prime customer, you’re in for some good news that will keep your belly full for quite a while. It has just been announced that Amazon Prime is now offering current customers a free membership to Grubhub Plus for an entire year! Read More

Family Speaks Out After Four-Year-Old Boy Drowns To Death During Supervised Swim Lessons (Exclusive)

A mother seeks answers after her four-year-old boy died during a supervised swim lesson in Georgia last month. His family says an instructor with a history of being “distracted” and not following proper guidelines likely led to the boy’s drowning, TSR Investigates’ Justin Carter exclusively hears their side. Read More

Comedian Flame Monroe Sends Support To Macy Gray Following Her Recent Comments About Trans Women

Recently entertainer Macy Gray faced some backlash after she said changing some body parts doesn’t necessarily make someone a woman. Now comedian Flame Monroe, who is a trans woman, spoke out in support of Macy’s comments. Read More

Jim Jones’ Mom Defends Giving Him A French Kiss Tutorial With Her Hand—”There’s No Incest Over Here!”

Mama Jones, the beloved mother of Harlem rapper Jim Jones, is proud to have taught her son everything he knows about french kissing. Months after 45-year-old Jim Jones went viral for admitting his mom taught him how to kiss, his mom is now clearing the air on the comment. Read More

Dr. Dre’s Attorney Remembers Disney Trying to Sign the Rapper for $4 Million After ‘The Chronic’

Dr. Dre’s The Chronic is revered as one of the greatest rap albums of all time, and it appears Michael Eisner, the former CEO of Disney, agreed. Read More

Nick Cannon Addresses Claim He Wore Full Cheerleading Uniform to Cheer Up Kel Mitchell

Nick Cannon has issued a response to Tyisha Hampton after the actress claimed she once walked in on the Wild ‘N Out host donning a full cheerleading uniform in her bedroom in order to cheer up her then-husband Kel Mitchell after he had allegedly cheated on her. Hampton made the claim in a TikTok video, which was captioned, “you can definitely be blinded by love.” Read More

Uvalde Officer’s Supervisor Reportedly Failed to Respond to Request to Shoot Gunman Before He Entered School

An Uvalde, Texas police officer who was situated by Robb Elementary School reportedly requested permission to shoot the gunman before he entered the school. Read More

Funeral Home Owner Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Body Parts and Giving Clients Fake Ashes

A Colorado funeral home owner accused of illegally selling body parts and supplying clients with fake ashes pleaded guilty to mail fraud in federal court on Tuesday, and now faces up to 20 years in prison, Read More

Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Claim 9 Lives in Florida County Over July 4th Weekend

Over the Fourth of July weekend, a batch of fentanyl-laced drugs left nine people dead of apparent overdoses in Gadsden County, Florida, Read More

Beyoncé is the First Female Artist to Make Billboard Chart History with “Break My Soul”

Beyoncé just got inducted into a very exclusive and elite club, though she’s already been at the top of every list. This award makes her the first female artist and the third person to join the club with Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. Read More

Killer Mike Reveals Dave Chappelle Almost Convinced Him to Run For Georgia Governor

Killer Mike just dropped his first single after spending nearly a decade away from the studio. And his comeback solo features a lot of heart and surprises, like how his dear friend Dave Chapelle wanted him to run for Georgia’s governor. Read More

Balling on a Budget: Starbucks Offering 50% Off Any Cold Beverage Every Tuesday This Month

Balling on a budget, but still need your Starbucks fix? Trust us, we get it. Read More

Subway to Give Away One Million 6-Inch Subs In Honor of New Menu Revamp

Earlier this week, Subway announced its new Subway Series, a revamp of 12 new sandwiches with unique names and numbers for an easier and faster ordering process. Read More

Kodak Black Believes Donald Trump Should Be President Forever: ‘Trump Just That GOAT’ [Photo]

Yak believes that Trump should run for re-election in 2024 and thinks he should be the president for an infinite term until he wants to step down. Read More

Willie Morrow, Black Media Pioneer and Afro Pick Inventor, Dead At 82 [Video]

Willie Morrow, an ambitious Black haircare inventor, chemist, author, and entrepreneur, was dedicated to serving the Black community by making resources available in their neighborhoods. Read More

Sherri Shepherd Says She’s Ready to Fill the Ellen DeGeneres-Sized ‘Void’ in Daytime TV

Sherri Shepherd is not only trying to fill Wendy Williams’ shoes, but she has her sights set on filling Ellen DeGeneres’ shoes too. Read More

Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: Texas Man Dies After Lighting Firework on His Head While Celebrating Fourth of July

A 43-year-old man from San Antonio, Texas, is dead after he decided to set off a firework on his head during Fourth of July celebrations. Read More

Nick Cannon: Not All of My Kids’ Moms Are ‘in Agreeance’ [Video]

Nick Cannon wants all his children to be “friends.” Read More

Kanye West Personally Corrected A Fan Account’s Post About His $1 Million Performance Fee [Photo]

Anyone looking to book Kanye West for a concert is going to have to cough up a pretty penny. Fans often wonder what rappers charge for features or concerts, and RapThoughtsDaily attempted to put together a list of artists’ performance fees.Read More

The Game Reveals Jay-Z Cleared A Whopping Seven Samples For His Upcoming Album, ‘Drillmatic’

The Game has shared a new update regarding the current status of his Drillmatic album. Read More

Steve Harvey Teams Up With Earn Your Leisure For Invest Fest

Steve Harvey is known to drop gems, and he’s teaming up with Earn Your Leisure to share a few more. Read More

Tristan Thompson Is Trying To Get Back W/ Khloé Kardashian Amid Reports She’s Dating A Private Equity Investor, Insider Shares

It looks like Khloé Kardashian is ready to get her groove back in her love life, but this time, with a man away from the public eye. Read More

Cardi B Shares The Moment She Knew Offset Was ‘The One’: He Was Aggressive With The Way He Was Trying To Holla At Me [VIDEO]

Cardi B recently gushed over her love for her husband Offset during one of her latest interviews. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT SLAMMED BY ASTROWORLD VICTIM’S FAM …See, He Knows Better!!!

Travis Scott stopping a concert for a rowdy crowd is backfiring — ’cause the family of one of the Astroworld victims thinks it shows him picking and choosing when he puts fan safety first. Read More

