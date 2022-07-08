Breonna Taylor & Jacob Blakes Family Arrested Protesting in Akron

CLOSE

The pandemic brought many wrongs done in the dark to light. The no knock warrant killing of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, KY and the police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr. in the back four times and the side three times leaving him seriously injured in Kenosha, Wisconsins all on the heals of the murder of George Floyd which led to protests around the world. For the family of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake there hasn’t been any justice therefore they are not at peace. However they are still protesting and to ensure Jayland Walker of Akron Ohio as well as his family receive justice after he being killed by Akron Police over an alleged traffic violation, they brought their presence to Akron, Ohio, only to be arrested.

Demonstrators scuffled with officers Wednesday night in Akron, Ohio, while demanding justice for Jayland Walker. Some protesters were arrested, including Breonna Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin and Jacob Blake Sr. the father of Jacob Blake Jr.

Bianca Austin recorded the arrest of Jacob Blake Sr. showing officers appearing to struggle to handcuff Blake Sr. as he pleads with officers that he is handicapped. After several minutes on the ground, officers appeared to lift him to place him on a stretcher.

Jacob Blake Sr. and Bianca Austin were charged with riot, resisting arrest, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.

Take a look at the videos below.