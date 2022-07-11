The Bijou Star Files: Prayers Oprah’s Father Has Passed

CLOSE

OPRAH’S FATHER VERNON WINFREY DEAD AT 88

Oprah just posted a poignant tribute to her late father — a video from the party she threw for him on July 4 that shows a friend, gospel singer Wintley Phipps, with his hand on Vernon’s shoulder as he prayed for God to stand by Vernon “as he walks to the light.” Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN CAN’T WORK IN LAW ENFORCEMENT …During Supervised Release After Prison

Derek Chauvin can’t return to law enforcement after he serves his prison sentence … and he can’t even be a rent-a-cop … at least for the 5 years he’s on supervised release. Read More

CARLOS SANTANA POSTPONES 6 SHOWS ON TOUR …Still on Mend After Collapse

Carlos Santana is putting himself on the bench for a while … he’s postponing the next 6 stops of his tour on the heels of collapsing on stage in Michigan earlier this week. Read More

MEGAN FOX SENDS BABY GIFT TO EX-HUBBY BRIAN And His GF Sharna

Megan Fox is proving there are no hard feelings with Brian Austin Green by sending a gift to her ex-husband and his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, to celebrate their first child together. Read More

CARDI B KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF ME!!! Unloads with Mic in London

Cardi B isn’t standing, or sitting, for anyone getting handsy with her — even her fans — because she went off at the end of her show in London Friday night. Read More

THE WEEKND MY TOUR START WILL HAVE TO WAIT …Communications Outage

The Weeknd is being forced to postpone his first stadium show in his hometown of Toronto … the result of a phone and Internet outage causing major issues north of the border. Read More

ELON MUSK NO DEAL, TWITTER!!!

Apparently, Elon’s backing out on the sale isn’t sitting well with Twitter execs … the company’s chairman, Bret Taylor, just tweeted, “The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.” Read More

DOJA CAT CALLS OUT NOAH SCHNAPP FOR POSTING DM CONVO… That’s Weasel S***!!!

Doja Cat’s quiet efforts to hook up with Joseph Quinn are now out there for the world to see — and she’s pissed at his co-star Noah Schnapp for blowing her cover by posting their DMs. Read More

Ceaser Emanuel’s Team Confirms That He Is Cooperating With Atlanta Authorities And Will Be Turning Himself In To Address Animal Cruelty Warrant

According to Christina Gill, legal counsel for Ceaser Emanuel, his team has provided us with an official statement regarding reports that he is turning himself in following viral dog abuse video. Read More

