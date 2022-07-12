Meek Mill Speaks Out About Leaving Roc Nation

CLOSE

The rumors were true, well, to some degree. Rapper Meek Mill is leaving Roc Nation but not for the reasons shade throwers are thinking. All relationships don’t end in divorce, and divorces don’t end a relationship.

Meek Mill took to his own social media to set the record straight about him and Roc Nation:

“All I saw today was Meek and Roc part ways. I’m personally handling my own business, so I can take risks and grow. We came to that agreement together. I have a label deal with Roc for my artist, and I got REFORM super tied with them and many other investments with Jigga.”

Grammy nominated rapper Robert “Meek Mill” Williams is a criminal justice reform advocate through REFORM

There you have it straight from the 35 year old South Philly horses mouth, it’s not about shade but more about growth.

