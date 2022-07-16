Jayland Walker Autopsy Shows 46 Entrance Wounds & No Drugs

CLOSE

Jayland Walker has been laid to rest, however the circumstances behind his death is still leaving unrest amongst is family and the community.

A couple of weeks ago protest broke out in Downtown Akron, Ohio after body-cam videos were released showing Akron Police firing over 60 shots at Jayland Walker, whom the said they were trying to stop for a traffic violation.

Friday Summit County Medical Examiner, Dr. Lisa Kohler, in a press conference released the medical report findings from the autopsy of Jayland Walker. According to Dr. Kohler there were 46 entrance wounds and 15 exit wounds and the toxicology screening conducted on Jayland Walker was negative for drugs and alcohol. Dr. Kohler went on further to say:

“Jayland Walker’s death was due to blood loss from his internal injuries,” “The cause of death ruling was multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled homicide: Shot by others. Our ruling of homicide is a medical ruling, meaning death at the hands of another. It is not a legal conclusion.”

