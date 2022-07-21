The Bijou Star Files: Kim K Is Leading The Free Gunna Campaign

CLOSE

KIM KARDASHIANI WANT GUNNA FREED FROM JAIL!!!

Kim Kardashian is taking interest in a new legal case … she wants to see Gunna released from his jail cell while he awaits trial. Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE VENUE CANCELS GIG AFTER BACKLASH …But The Show Will Go On

Dave Chappelle has been weirdly canceled by a Minnesota concert venue where he was scheduled to perform Wednesday night … after social media went on the attack. Read More

NOVAK DJOKIVIC OUT OF U.S. OPEN… Over COVID Vax Stance

The COVID-19 drama isn’t behind Novak Djokovic just yet … tennis officials confirmed the legendary player will NOT compete in the upcoming Grand Slam, the U.S. Open, unless he gets vaccinated. Read More

HEROIC PIZZA DELIVERY GUY God Put Me In A Position TO SAVE KIDS IN BURNING HOUSE

Nick Bostic, the heroic pizza delivery guy who saved 5 kids from a burning house, says fate had him in the right place at the right time … and he’s so thankful he was able to save lives in a situation that could have become an unimaginable tragedy. Read More

RICKY MARTIN HE WILL TESTIFY AGAINST NEPHEW Insists No Romantic or Sexual Relationship

Ricky Martin will appear virtually in court Thursday to adamantly deny claims by his 21-year-old nephew they had a sexual relationship … Read More

TRINA NIECE SHOT AND KILLED IN MIAMI

Trina‘s family is reeling after the devastating loss of her niece, who was shot and killed in Miami … Read More

TRAYVON MARTIN ANOTHER BLACK TEEN CLAIMS ATTACK IN SAME TOWN… Parents File Lawsuit

The men who allegedly attacked a Black teen in the same city where Trayvon Martin was killed are being taken to court. Read More

50 CENT NEW HORROR FLICK TOO G-G-GROSS …Cameraman Passes Out!!!

50 Cent and director Josh Stolberg have an instant promo for their upcoming horror flick, “Skill House” … it’s so terrifying, even the film’s crew is losing consciousness on set! Read More

Tyrese Responds To Ex-Girlfriend Zelie Timothy With Lengthy Instagram Message—“Me And My Girl Done Jumped Out There And Broke Up”

In a very lengthy message posted to his Instagram, Tyrese not only addressed ex Zelie Timothy, he also called out critics who slammed him for putting his personal issues on social media. Read More

Diddy Drops The Sexy Video For His Track ‘Gotta Move On’ Starring Serayah, Bryson Tiller And More!

In the video, that was directed by Teyana Taylor, Diddy is in a sexy club setting getting into an argument with his leading lady, played by Serayah. Read More

Ivana Trump Laid To Rest In Gold Casket At Manhattan Funeral, Melania Attends Despite Rumors Otherwise

Ivana Trump was laid to rest in a gold casket on Wednesday at her Manhattan funeral, which was attended by the entire Trump family, including Melania, who was rumored to skip the ceremony over an ongoing feud with her husband’s first wife. Read More

Metro Boomin Pays Off Mortgage Of Home Belonging To Wife Of Security Guard Killed In Buffalo Mass Shooting

A grieving family recently received a thoughtful gift from producer Metro Boomin. The wife of the retired officer killed in the Buffalo grocery store shooting won’t have to worry about a mortgage moving forward. Read More

76-Year-Old Errol Musk Is Reportedly Considering Donating His Sperm To “High Class Women” In Colombia

Elon Musk’s 76-year-old father Errol recently revealed that he’s looking forward to having more children after welcoming his second child with his former stepdaughter Jana, and it looks like the opportunity has come sooner than later. Read More

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Doubles Down On Single Status After Tristan Thompson Was Spotted With Mystery Woman In Greece

Tristan “Third-Trimester” Thompson has once again broken the internet with his antics, but Khloe Kardashian seems to be unbothered this time around. Read More

New York City Press Conference Is Held In Response To Viral Sesame Place Incident

The family from the viral Sesame Place video continues to apply pressure as they proceed to call the park out as they allege that two of their children were discriminated against. On Wednesday, the family along with the social justice organization Until Freedom, held a press conference in New York City to address the incident. Read More

13-Year-Old Girl Already Accepted To Medical School As She Finishes TWO Undergraduate Degrees

A 13-year-old girl has already been accepted to an Alabama medical school as she wraps up her work on two undergraduate degrees for biological sciences, making her the youngest Black student to ever be accepted to a medical school, according to The Washington Post. Read More

Salaries of Joaquin Phoenix, Will Smith, Tom Cruise, and More Detailed in New Report on How Much Actors Are Making

Todd Phillips confirmed that a sequel to Joker, for which star Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar, was in development just last month. And in a new report breaking down various actors’ salaries and related film profits, it’s alleged that he’ll be scoring $20 million to reprise the role. Read More

Netflix to Launch Ad-Supported Streaming Package By 2023

With a new ad-supported streaming bundle scheduled to launch in early 2023, Netflix hopes to attract a new group of price-conscious customers and turn around its declining membership numbers. Read More

Transgender Woman Who Impregnated Two Inmates Removed From New Jersey Female Prison

A transgender inmate incarcerated at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women has been transferred to another facility after impregnating two women. Read More

Amazon Warehouses Under Investigation By Federal Prosecutors and the Department of Labor Due to Unsafe and Unethical Work Environments

Amazon facilities are being inspected by federal prosecutors in New York and the Department of Labor as part of a civil probe investigating hazardous and unethical employment conditions. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the inspections started on Monday morning. Read More

A Company Called META Is Suing Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta For Identity Theft

A company that is also called META is suing Meta, which was formerly known as Facebook. Meta is in some legal drama again. Read More

Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Apologizes After Going in on Church Congregation

Sometimes it’s the holy people that need to be corrected. This time around, it’s gospel singer Kim Burrell for her recent rant to a congregation at a church service. Read More

Akron woman and twin sister refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine to receive life-saving transplant

Lucille says she has an autoimmune disorder that will certainly trigger a bad reaction with the COVID shot. Read More

Ohio State Highway Patrol upgrading aircraft to spot speeders, aggressive drivers from the sky

3News took an exclusive flight with state troopers as they targeted aggressive drivers using aircraft equipped with a new vehicle speed measurement system. Read More

