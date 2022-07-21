Kim Burrell Apologizes After Goin In On The Flock [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Gospel singing great Kim Burrell found herself fallen from the graces of the court of public once again when she went in on the congregation recently. Well none of us are perfect not even your pastor. With that being said Kim Burrell recognized the error of her preach and has now publicly apologized.

Kim Burrell has one of the most anointed voices on this earth, but she may want to shy away from preaching.

Kim Burrell took to the pulpit to give praise to those who walk by faith by not wearing masks and not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. If we had to guess that’s when the cell phone cameras started rolling.

“Sometimes before we get friends we have to do an interview: How long you been broke? How many times have you changed your name on your light bill? How many of your bills are in your little cousin’s name? Do you live in a trailer home or a house?” “You understand. It’s not about status or material things. It’s just about choices.” We’re at church… those of us that are walking by faith without a mask and no vaccine,”…. “Hopefully we’ll get a chance to meet each other when y’all invite me to come to your church. I’m not as expensive as I seem! I don’t know, maybe you got a little left from your PPP loan. Prayer, Praise and Power, you understand. Amen.”

When the church doors opened, so did the dragging of Kim Burrell on social media.

However with every good dragging comes reflection and repentance, in the case of Kim Burrell her repentance came in the form of a video apology.

“As a kingdom citizen, and a woman of integrity, I can acknowledge that some of my words, even if said in jest, can be offensive. My intention is never to hurt anyone but to spread love, laughter, and more importantly, the gift which God has given me in song. If anyone was offended, I can sincerely say I apologize,”

Now can the church just say AMEN?

Take a look at the video below