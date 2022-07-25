According to NBC4i, The Columbus man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl has now been indicted on two different counts, a Franklin County prosecutor said Thursday.
DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘Z1079’ TO 71007!
Two charges of rape against Gerson Fuentes, 27, came through a filing from the Franklin County Grand Jury, according to Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack. Fuentes was previously arrested after police took a DNA swab from him when he confessed about the crime, according to an affidavit.
The indictment against Fuentes states that he raped the victim two separate times: once between January 1 and May 11, and the other on May 12. Tyack went added on that the victim was actually nine when the two sexual assaults happened.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Accused rapist of Ohio 10-year-old that had to get abortion indicted
- R. Kelly Is Now Blaming Ex-Wife Drea For His Own Behavior, Estrangement From Children
- Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest
- Goofy! Two Families Cause Massive Brawl At Walt Disney World
- Mississippi Police Chief Fired For Bragging About Shooting Black People
- Jini Thornton Explains How To Avoid Being In A Romance Scam On Social Media [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage At Rolling Loud & Kanye West Makes An Appearance At The Festival
- Black Country Music Trio Makes Splash With Hit Single ‘You Can Have HIm Jolene”
- ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Gives First Glimpse Into A World Without T’Challa
- Black News Channel Gets Second Chance Thanks To Byron Allen
Accused rapist of Ohio 10-year-old that had to get abortion indicted was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com