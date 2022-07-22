The Bijou Star Files: Usher Speaks On Breezy Verzuz

CLOSE

Usher Addresses Possibility of Doing a ‘Verzuz’ Against Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, or Trey Songz

It’s a remarkably great time to be an Usher fan. Read More

DISNEY WORLD 2 FAMILIES SQUARE OFF IN BRAWL!!! 1 Person Hospitalized

Screw you and Mickey Mouse ears! Read More

BEYONCE’S ‘RENAISSANCE’JAY, DRAKE, PHARRELL & MORE …Hip Hop Stars On Board!!!

Beyonce and her famous friends have the Internet in a Thursday tizzy for her new album, which is still a week away … but now we know, it’ll be hip-hop heavy when it’s released. Read More

RICKY MARTIN WINS IN COURT …NEPHEW DISMISSES CLAIMS OF AFFAIR, HARASSMENT

We’re told Ricky was on zoom during the court hearing but never addressed the court nor did he make any statements. His nephew put a quick end to the case by saying he wanted to drop it. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN POSITIVE FOR COVID

Biden just tweeted, assuring everyone he’s doing OK. Read More

THOMAS LANE FORMER OFFICER INVOLVED IN GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH Sentenced To 2 1/2 Years In Prison

Thomas Lane, one of the former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, has been sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison on a federal civil rights charge. Read More

UVALDE MASSACRE GOVERNMENT SPENDING $15K ON COUNSELING FOR BORDER PATROL AGENTS

The Uvalde massacre has traumatized the entire community … and now we’ve learned the U.S. government is stepping in to offer mental health services — to some members of law enforcement. Read More

‘BLACK INK CREW’ CEASER EMANUELTURNS HIMSELF IN TO COPS Over Animal Cruelty Charges

‘Black Ink’ star Ceaser Emanuel has turned himself in to authorities in connection to animal cruelty charges … just weeks after a video showing him abusing a dog went viral. Read More

House Passes Right To Contraception Act Guaranteeing Access To Contraception By Protecting The Right To Use And Purchase It Without Restrictions

The House has provided an additional response to the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade—-and this time it involves the right to contraception. Read More

YouTube Announces Plans To Remove All Videos With Abortion Misinformation And False Claims

In a recent announcement, YouTube confirmed that it plans to remove all videos containing misinformation regarding abortion, as well as any other false claims about the topic. Read More

TikTok Creator’s “Pink Sauce” Condiment Sparks Controversy, Goes Viral: But What Is It Exactly?

A Tik Tok creator’s “pink sauce” condiment is turning heads on social media, and not everyone is on board with the idea. Read More

A Walgreens Employee Refuses To Sell A Couple Condoms Because Of Religious Beliefs

A couple says they were not able to buy condoms because a Wisconsin Walgreens employee refused to sell them based on religious beliefs. Read More

Dad Gunned Down In Road-Rage Feud After Splashing Windshield Wiper Fluid On BMW

A father died Wednesday after being shot and killed on an Oregon highway following an alleged road-rage attack reports say. Read More

Woman Killed By Bear In Her Sleep While Camping After Scaring It Off An Hour Beforehand

A woman was killed by a grizzly bear in her sleep while camping in Montana after scaring it off just an hour beforehand, according to a report by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. Read More

New York Confirms First U.S. Polio Case in Nearly a Decade

Health officials say a New York man has tested positive for polio, marking the first known U.S. infection in nearly a decade. Read More

Viral TV News Clip Called Out as Alarmingly Similar to ‘Don’t Look Up’ Scene

It’s not unique or particularly revelatory to state that, especially lately, it often feels like the world is ending and nobody gives even the most teeny-tiny of shits about it. Read More

Exotic Snakebites Have Spiked In The UK Over The Last Decade

A rise in exotic pet ownership means snakebite injuries are becoming more common in the UK, according to a new study. Read More

People React After Kyler Murray Signs Five-Year, $230.5 Million Deal With Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray is set to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks thanks to a new five-year, $230.5 million deal with the team, ESPN reports. Read More

Multiple People Hospitalized Following Severe Turbulence on American Airlines Flight

Multiple people were sent to the hospital following what’s been reported as “severe turbulence” on an American Airlines flight from Tampa, Florida to Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday. Read More

Velveeta Releases Limited Edition Cheese-Infused Martini In Select Restaurants

Velveeta has unleashed a cheese-infused martini, which is great news for cheese lovers but probably not the best drink for those who grapple with the bubble guts on a consistent basis. Read More

First They Hate, Then They Copy; Facebook Restructuring To Look More Like TikTok

TikTok has emerged as the Kim Kardashian of social media platforms, with every other medium lining up to replicate it in every way. Facebook is no exception, announcing that the site will get a new makeover to mimic the short-form video app. Read More

Rihanna Files Trademark For “Fenty Hair,” Will Feature Wigs, Extensions & More

Rihanna is expanding her massive beauty empire by adding “Fenty Hair” to the brand. Read More

Washington, D.C. Students Will Be Required To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Students in Washington, D.C., who are 12 and older will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Read More

Pennsylvania Cops Shoot 15-Foot Snake After Finding it Wrapped Around Owner’s Neck

Police in Pennsylvania shot a giant snake that was wrapping itself around a man’s neck. Read More

Lock Him Up: Coach Allegedly Molested Students by Making Them Strip Naked Under Pretext of Measuring Body Fat [Video]

A former Rhode Island high school basketball coach has been charged with child molestation and sexual assault after it was discovered he made up a “fat-testing” program to get student athletes naked. Read More

Parents Sue TikTok After Daughters Die Doing ‘Blackout Challenge’: ‘We Want People to Be Aware’

Two girls died last year while attempting the viral “Blackout Challenge” on TikTok and now their parents have filed a lawsuit against the social media platform. Read More

Misty Copeland Secretly Welcomed First Baby 3 Months Ago, Hopes to Return to Ballet in 2023

Misty Copeland welcomed her first child a few months ago — and has a new fashion line in the works. Read More

Keke Palmer Further Damages Her Eyes After Trying Controversial Meditative Practice [Video]

Keke Palmer revealed that she “sunburned her retina” while sun gazing and encouraged her fans to “protect those eyes”.Read More

Snoop Dogg’s Accuser Refiles Her Sexual Assault Lawsuit Along With Newly-Added Defamation Claims

A woman accusing Snoop Dogg of sexual assault has revived her lawsuit against the rapper three months after the case was initially dismissed. Read More

Kanye West Is Bringing Yeezy Gap To Stores For The First Time, Starting With Times Square

The next phase in the Ye-ification of Gap is here. Read More

Give It a Rest: Donald Trump Just Asked a Wisconsin Lawmaker to Overturn 2020 Election Results

Can you believe Donald Trump is still trying to overturn the 2020 election? Read More

R. Kelly Blames Ex-Wife Drea Kelly For Deviant Behavior & Being Estranged From His Children

Kellyis now blaming his ex-wife for his sexual behaviors and his ongoing estrangement from his three children! Read More

Fantasia Recalls The First Time She Met Aretha Franklin In Resurfaced Video: You Can Sing, But I’m The B*tch Around Here

A resurfaced clip has the internet wondering why Aretha Franklin was so rude to Fantasia the first time they met. Read More

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces birth of baby rhino: Here’s how you can help name her

The birth of the Eastern black rhino calf took place on July 9. You can help name her from now until August 5. Read More

Cleveland Browns to sign QB Josh Rosen as team awaits Deshaun Watson ruling

Rosen was one of several top college quarterbacks the Browns considered drafting with the first overall pick in 2018 before choosing Baker Mayfield. Read More

