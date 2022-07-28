Kelis Says Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’’Energy’ Is Not A Collab It’s A Theft

CLOSE

Can’t we all just get along…guess not because everybody isn’t here for Beyonce’s newest project ‘Renaissance’, singer Kelis isn’t to be more specific after she found out that Beyonce’ sampled her song on ‘Renaissance’.

‘Renaissance’ hasn’t even dropped yet but after a leak the drama has.

42 year old Harlem native Kelis is throwing a flag of the play after learning that Beyonce’ sampled, Kellis’s 1999 hit record, “Get Along With You.”. Most people would have taken Beyonce’ sampling their song as a blessing but Kellis is not because her blessings were not asked to sample the song.

Someone made a post talking about the leaked song titled ‘Energy’, the Kelis sample when Kelis slid into the comments and said:

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” “I heard about this the same way everyone else did . Nothing is ever as it seems , some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

Not only has ‘Renaissance’ got Kelis ‘Energy’ up she is adding Pharrell to the list of her pissed-tivity.

Take a look at Kelis addressing the ‘Renaissance’ ‘Energy’ project below