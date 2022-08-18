Tevin Campbell Speaks On Embracing Being Gay

CLOSE

The world has come a long way. Can you imagine how many celebrities might still be here or better then that not had substance abuse problems amongst other things, if they were allowed to be themselves and walk in their truth, whatever that truth may have been. How wonderful life may have been pre 2000’s if they could have just been free opposed to living a lie to appease record companies and fans.

Today Tevin Campbell is a testament to making to the other side where his true self ain’t nothing but a thang, and how he is embracing being being a gay man.

In a new interview on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Tevin Campbell confirmed that he identifies as a gay man, and took a look back on what led him to officially open up to his fans.

“What makes me happiest right now is how far I’ve come in life,” “You know, there are a lot of child stars that don’t make it. But a lot of us do … and the fact that I’ve embraced me.”

Take a listen to all of what Tevin Campbell had to say below.