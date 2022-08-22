Dr. Collier Explains Biden Administration Plans to Offer Updated Booster Shots in September

CLOSE

As the summer months wind down, and the fall season looms ahead, President Joe Biden and his administration are planning on rolling out an updated booster shot plan in September to combat Covid.

According to The New York Times, “With reformulated shots from Pfizer and Moderna on the horizon, the F.D.A. has decided that Americans under 50 should wait to receive second boosters.”

Dr. Collier joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to explain what these plans detail and the medical reasoning for this decision:

“A Maderna version of a new vaccine booster that is called by Baylor, it has coverage for the original COVID as well as the Omicron variant, and it’s a variant. So this is this was released and approved in the United Kingdom yesterday. So it’s here it’s available, the United States has contracted for over 270 million doses of this. So we expect it to be available. But this is the key. They don’t want you to use it as primary vaccination. They want you to use it as your booster shot. So if you’ve been told to vaccinate ahead, at least two shots, your next shot will be the new variant, because we really expect the numbers to go up this winter.”

Check out the full conversation along with a few other questions from our listeners and feel free to reach out to Dr. Collier on all his social media platforms with any of your questions!

