The Bijou Star Files: Somebody Took ‘It’ Out At The Ball Game

OAKLAND A’S COUPLE ALLEGEDLY ENGAGES IN SEX ACT AT GAME… Cops Investigating

A couple allegedly engaged in a sex act in the stands at the Oakland A's game on Sunday … and now, police tell TMZ Sports they're investigating it all.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES BLACK PLAYER COVERED IN COTTON… Officials Say ‘No Ill-Intent’ Behind Actions

A Little League World Series player's head was covered in cotton during an MLB game on Sunday night — and while Little League officials acknowledged it "could be perceived as racially insensitive," they said they've since been assured there was "no ill-intent" behind the actions.

CIARA & MONICA IN-PERSON SUPPORT FOR VANESSA BRYANT… During Crash Photos Trial

Vanessa Bryant had some emotional support Monday in her trial against L.A. County over crash-site photos … walking in shoulder to shoulder with Ciara and Monica. The 2 singers arrived with VB and her daughter Natalia … all the women forming a united front. They sat behind Vanessa during testimony from an internal officer with the Sheriff's Dept.

Capitol Records Signs 1st Artificial Intelligence Virtual Rapper “FN Meka”

Folks don't want to work, it's all good because A.I.'s might takeover for real. Meet FN Meka, an AI-driven music artist who just signed a record deal with Capitol Records.

