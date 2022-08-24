The Bijou Star Files: No Justice Rayshard Brooks

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 24, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
RAYSHARD BROOKS CHARGES DROPPED FOR COPS IN FATAL SHOOTING
The two Atlanta police officers involved in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks will not be criminally charged … this according to the special prosecutor in the case. Read More
MAGIC JOHNSON Slams Rumor …I HAVE NEVER DONATED BLOOD
Magic Johnson just shot down a rumor claiming he recently donated blood … with the Hall of Famer calling the story a flat-out lie. Read More
KOBE BRYANT PHOTO TRIAL PLAINTIFF SEEKS UP TO $32.5 MIL IN DAMAGES… Chris Chester Lost Wife, Daughter
Vanessa Bryant’s co-plaintiff Chris Chester is seeking millions in damages as the trial over the Kobe crash photos nears an end … with his attorney asking for up to $32.5 million in damages. Read More
KANYE WEST NO CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING FAN
Kanye West will not be charged with for allegedly punching a fan after a heated exchange outside an L.A. hotel. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office tells us, “After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.” Translation — there’s likely just not enough evidence for a conviction. Read More
