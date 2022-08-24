The Bijou Star Files: No Justice Rayshard Brooks

CLOSE

RAYSHARD BROOKS CHARGES DROPPED FOR COPS IN FATAL SHOOTING

The two Atlanta police officers involved in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks will not be criminally charged … this according to the special prosecutor in the case.

MAGIC JOHNSON Slams Rumor …I HAVE NEVER DONATED BLOOD

Magic Johnson just shot down a rumor claiming he recently donated blood … with the Hall of Famer calling the story a flat-out lie.

KOBE BRYANT PHOTO TRIAL PLAINTIFF SEEKS UP TO $32.5 MIL IN DAMAGES… Chris Chester Lost Wife, Daughter

Vanessa Bryant's co-plaintiff Chris Chester is seeking millions in damages as the trial over the Kobe crash photos nears an end … with his attorney asking for up to $32.5 million in damages.

KANYE WEST NO CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING FAN

Kanye West will not be charged with for allegedly punching a fan after a heated exchange outside an L.A. hotel. The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office tells us, "After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction." Translation — there's likely just not enough evidence for a conviction.

