Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M in Crash Photo Lawsuit

The year 2020 shocked the world in many ways with the pandemic. But the historic year of 2020 started off with the shocking death of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter in a helicopter crash.

It is hard to imagine losing your husband in such a tragic accident but to lose your daughter too??

Vanessa Bryant lost a lot that fateful day, but people that were there in a professional capacity decided to act unprofessionally and used the crash site as photo op. For that act of disrespect Vanessa Bryant was going to make some folks pay and paid is exactly what she is going to be in the tune of $16 million dollars.

A jury has awarded $31 million in damages to the widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant,and to Chris Chester. The lawsuit claims that Los Angeles county officials took and shared photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna, Chester’s wife Sarah and his daughter Payton, along with five others. Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, will receive $16 million, and $15 million was awarded to Chester.

Vanessa Bryant, plans to donate the proceeds from the $16 million judgment to the nonprofit Mamba and Mambacita Sports foundation that offers sports education to underserved athletes,

