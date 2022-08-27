Is Usher The New King Of R&B? [VIDEO]

CLOSE

The late great singer Whitney Houston proclaimed her husband at the time, Bobby Brown, the King of R&Bat an awards show. People thought Whitney was trippin and felt that her statement at the time was her prerogative however some years later So So Def producer Jermaine Dupri co-signed Whitney Houston’s statement that Bobby Brown was the King of R&B. Then Singer Jacquees proclaimed himself the heir to Bobby Brown’s R&B throne, and and “I just want to let everybody know that I’m the king of R&B right now…for this generation,”.

Diddy said R&B was dead but Usher Raymond had a confession of his and say’s it is very much alive and that he is now ‘The King of R&B’.

During a recent interview Usher say’s he now wears the crown:

I’ma tilt my crown knowing that I’m standing on the shoulders of all of the icons of our time,”…before acknowledging those who paved the way, including Michael Jackson, James Brown, Ronald Isley, Luther Vandross, Teddy Pendergass, Prince, and Marvin Gaye.

Usher also said while embracing the title that he is the last of his kind.

Do you agree? Is Usher the King of R&B? If not, who is?

Take a look at the video below.