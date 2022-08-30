Drug Bust in Lorain, Cops Grab $300K in Cocaine and Fentanyl

CLOSE

Maybe they should bring back Scruff McGruff. A drug bust in Lorain has led to a police seizure of over $300,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl.

This story was initially reported by FOX 8.

The Lorain County SWAT Team served a search warrant at the West 18th Street home, based on a tip to the county’s drug task force about “a large amount” of various drugs there.

Inside, officers found drugs with a “conservative” value of more than $300,000, guns and cash:

5,000 grams of suspected cocaine

2,000 grams of suspected fentanyl

7 pounds of suspected marijuana

9.4 pounds of suspected marijuana edibles

More than 1,163 grams of suspected Percocet opioid pills

Four handguns and a shotgun

More than $13,300

The Latest: