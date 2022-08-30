Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away

CLOSE

Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69.

To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.

Originally from Philadelphia, Silver B spent time growing up in the Lee-Harvard area. He was working at Voice-It Radio as a host of Kings and Queens of the Roundtable.

Silver B was very politically active, and served as the Entertainment Director for Congressman Louis Stokes’ 21st Congressional District Caucus. He was the cousin of Congresswoman Shontel Brown.

Our prayers and condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of Silver B.

