The Bijou Star Files: Shame On Tyrese Or Nah??

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 31, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

TYRESE WILL PAY $10K/MO. IN CHILD SUPPORT … Ticks Off Judge with ‘CFO’ Crack!!!

The judge got super heated during some of Tyrese’s testimony — particularly when Samantha’s attorney grilled him about his finances, and Tyrese tried to fire back at him. Read More

MIKHAIL GORBACHEV DEAD AT 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union who was largely responsible for ending the Cold War, has died. Read More

USHER NO Artist Can Take Me on Verzuz …I’M THE R&B KING, AFTER ALL!!!

Usher is shutting down any thoughts of him getting in a Verzuz battle … all because he says his discography is too massive to whittle it down to just 20 songs!!! Read More

COMMANDERS’ BRIAN ROBINSON ALL SMILES AT TEAM FACILITY… 1st Time Back Since Shooting

Brian Robinson is back at the Commanders’ facility for the first time since Sunday’s shooting — and he’s clearly pumped to return to work, flashing a huge smile while laughing with his coaches. Read More

MICHAEL JACKSON ESTATE STOPS SALE OF PROPERTY Allegedly Stolen From Home

Michael Jackson’s estate just scored a big legal win … preventing a potential sale of MJ property the estate claims was stolen from the singer’s home right after his death. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com