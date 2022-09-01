The Bijou Star Files: Stacey Dash Really Is ‘Clueless’ [VIDEO]

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 1, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Stacey Dash Shares Emotional Response to Learning DMX Died Over a Year Ago: ‘I Did Not Know’

The actress also revealed that she is now over six years sober following years of struggling with addiction. Read More

Baggage Handler Dies After Hair Got Caught in Airport Machinery

A 26-year-old airport worker has died after her hair became caught in machinery at Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport in Louisiana.Read More

Sha’Carri Richardson Wins First Place in the Women’s 100m Race

And just like that, Sha’Carri Richardson is back like she never left. Read More

When do applications open for student loan forgiveness?

The application for student loan relief is set to open in roughly two months. Here’s what you need to know before then. Read More

NYPD COP PUNCHES WOMAN IN THE FACE During Shocking Arrest

NYPD is getting dragged on social media due to a viral video of a cop slugging a woman square in the face, leaving her down for the count. Read More

TIKTOK Craftswoman Goes Viral MAKING & SELLING SEMEN JEWELRY!!!

We’ve heard of blood diamonds before, but this is nutty … a woman is hawking custom-made jewelry created with traces of human sperm — and her business is going swimmingly! Read More

