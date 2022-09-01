The Bijou Star Files: Stacey Dash Really Is ‘Clueless’ [VIDEO]

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 1, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Stacey Dash Shares Emotional Response to Learning DMX Died Over a Year Ago: ‘I Did Not Know’
The actress also revealed that she is now over six years sober following years of struggling with addiction. Read More
Baggage Handler Dies After Hair Got Caught in Airport Machinery
A 26-year-old airport worker has died after her hair became caught in machinery at Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport in Louisiana.Read More
Sha’Carri Richardson Wins First Place in the Women’s 100m Race
And just like that, Sha’Carri Richardson is back like she never left. Read More
When do applications open for student loan forgiveness?
The application for student loan relief is set to open in roughly two months. Here’s what you need to know before then. Read More
NYPD COP PUNCHES WOMAN IN THE FACE During Shocking Arrest
NYPD is getting dragged on social media due to a viral video of a cop slugging a woman square in the face, leaving her down for the count. Read More
TIKTOK Craftswoman Goes Viral MAKING & SELLING SEMEN JEWELRY!!!
We’ve heard of blood diamonds before, but this is nutty … a woman is hawking custom-made jewelry created with traces of human sperm — and her business is going swimmingly! Read More
