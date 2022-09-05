HomeEntertainment News

The Game Wants To Know, What Would You Eat For $500?

CLOSE
The Game's Release Of "Drillmatic"

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

What you do for a Klondike Bar was a jingle, rapper The Game is making fans pockets jingle with, what would you eat for $500 dollars.

The Game has a  social media series, Anything For The Game, were the rapper goes out and meets a fans offering them $500 to complete in a rather bizarre challenge, where in order for the fan to get nickel they have to consume something bizarre.   In a clip shared to TikTok, Game takes a selfie with a fan named Angel, before offering him $500 in he eats a bag of crickets.  The Game after that makes the same offer to another fan if he swallowed a gold fish.

Is $500 enough for you to consume anything?  Take a look at the video below, then let us know.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Close