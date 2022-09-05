The Game Wants To Know, What Would You Eat For $500?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

What you do for a Klondike Bar was a jingle, rapper The Game is making fans pockets jingle with, what would you eat for $500 dollars.

The Game has a social media series, Anything For The Game, were the rapper goes out and meets a fans offering them $500 to complete in a rather bizarre challenge, where in order for the fan to get nickel they have to consume something bizarre. In a clip shared to TikTok, Game takes a selfie with a fan named Angel, before offering him $500 in he eats a bag of crickets. The Game after that makes the same offer to another fan if he swallowed a gold fish.

Is $500 enough for you to consume anything? Take a look at the video below, then let us know.