Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About Molestation Allegations

There is a theory that when the King of Pop was accused of molestation, around the time of the alleged minor child R. Kelly sex tape, that Michael Jacksons career took a tail spin because he publicly spoke about the accusations, while R. Kelly beloved he could fly and did because he didn’t talk about it.

Recently the entertainment world took pause when a blog broke the story that comedians Aries Spear’s and Tiffany Haddish that a lawsuit was filed in a Los Angeles court accusing them of grooming and molesting minor siblings in sexually explicit skit.

Tiffany Haddish’s lawyer called the accusations “bogus claims” and said the actress “would not be shaken down”. Today Tiffany Haddish is breaking her silence about the accusation, responding by via her own social media.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you….”

Last Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe sued Haddish, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47,claims in court documents obtained by PEOPLE, that Haddish was a “longtime family friend” of her mother, “groomed” the plaintiffs, leaving them “traumatized for life.”

Take a look at Tiffany Haddish’s complete response below.