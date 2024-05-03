Entertainment

Lakers Christian Wood Granted Custody of Son and Restraining Order Against Ex

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Alex Goodlett / Getty

It’s almost a given that when there is a custody battle over a child especially a baby that the victor is typically a woman.  It’s being reported that in the case of NBA star LA Laker, Christian Woods (the father) vs. his ex-girlfriend and mother to his child, Yasmine Lopez, that the custody devil is a lie.

Christian Woods was granted a temporary restraining order against Yasmine Lopez in March. In court documents, he claimed his ex showed up at his LA home on February 23, 2024, with a group of her friends, and vandalized his car resulting in the police coming after neighbors called them.  Woods also claimed that she broke into his home in August 2023 and destroyed items.

Related Stories

Fast forwarding, Christian Woods asked the court to award him primary physical custody of Kobe but agreed to share joint legal custody and a restraining order was granted in Woods favor.

When it came time to appear in court Christian Woods and his legal team were present and Yasmine Lopez was a no show even though she was served a notice.

“The responding party was given notice and an opportunity to be heard, as provided by the laws of the State of California. There are no calls, check-ins, or appearances by or on behalf of the Respondent,”

So the court granted Christian Wood’s request for a permanent restraining order and sole custody of their 10 month old Kobe.

Yasmine Lopez according to Radar Online stepped out to watch the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Politics

Lara Trump Says RNC Poll Watchers Will ‘Physically Handle The Ballots,’ Which They Are Not Allowed To Do

Police, sirens and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation and barricade in night for warning, danger or sign. Forensic inspection, street or road with security for robbery, murder and no entry
News

Missing 14-Year-Old Found In Cleveland Home

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

Entertainment

Bodycam Shows Canton Saying ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before He Dies During Arrest

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Chef Roundtable

Close