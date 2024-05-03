Lakers Christian Wood Granted Custody of Son and Restraining Order Against Ex

CLOSE

It’s almost a given that when there is a custody battle over a child especially a baby that the victor is typically a woman. It’s being reported that in the case of NBA star LA Laker, Christian Woods (the father) vs. his ex-girlfriend and mother to his child, Yasmine Lopez, that the custody devil is a lie.

Christian Woods was granted a temporary restraining order against Yasmine Lopez in March. In court documents, he claimed his ex showed up at his LA home on February 23, 2024, with a group of her friends, and vandalized his car resulting in the police coming after neighbors called them. Woods also claimed that she broke into his home in August 2023 and destroyed items.

Fast forwarding, Christian Woods asked the court to award him primary physical custody of Kobe but agreed to share joint legal custody and a restraining order was granted in Woods favor.

When it came time to appear in court Christian Woods and his legal team were present and Yasmine Lopez was a no show even though she was served a notice.

“The responding party was given notice and an opportunity to be heard, as provided by the laws of the State of California. There are no calls, check-ins, or appearances by or on behalf of the Respondent,”

So the court granted Christian Wood’s request for a permanent restraining order and sole custody of their 10 month old Kobe.

Yasmine Lopez according to Radar Online stepped out to watch the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks.

