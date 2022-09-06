East Cleveland: 10 Shot, 1 Killed, Outside Shaw Alum Reunion

CLOSE

It was a horrible holiday weekend in East Cleveland.

Ten people were shot, and one person was killed, outside the Just Us Lounge, around 3 am Monday morning.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

VIA | FOX 8

A party that was supposed to be a reunion celebration for alumni of Shaw High School ended in a mass shooting outside an East Cleveland bar early Monday morning.

Police say one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in the hail of bullets.

“It’s a shame that today we can’t go out and have a good time, celebrate and, you know, come home alive without being hurt,” said East Cleveland resident Anthony McKenzie.

