The Bijou Star Files: The Weeknd Fell Off Over The Weekend

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 6, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

THE WEEKND ‘THIS IS KILLIN’ ME’ Loses Voice In Concert, Cancels Show

The Weeknd barely got started performing the second of his 2 sold-out shows in L.A. Saturday night when he lost his voice … and he was almost in tears. Read More

SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW FIRST WIN EVER …Dre, Em, 50, Snoop, Mary, Kendrick Score Big!!!

The incredible Super Bowl Halftime Show got a big score Saturday night … an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, and some very big names took home some hardware. Read More

CHEMICAL ENGINEER HURLED N-WORD, GOT IN SCUFFLE …During Airplane Freakout

The chemical engineer who hurled homophobic slurs on an airplane was also dropping a ton of other bigoted bombs as well — namely, the N-word … which got him into a fight. Read More

KANYE WEST TARGETS ADIDAS GM IN NEW IG POSTS …Praying on His Downfall

Kanye West is fired back up again — now re-focusing his outrage at a specific Adidas executive … who’s plastered all over Ye’s Instagram page, with some interesting commentary. Read More

JACK HARLOW ON ‘COLLEGE GAMEDAY’ OHIO STATE CROWD DEADLY QUIET …Football Analysis Goes Viral

Jack Harlow might be a big deal in hip-hop circles, but it doesn’t seem he’s nearly as impactful among the football crowd — as seen in his now-viral appearance on ESPN. Read More

CHRIS ROCK, DAVE CHAPPELLE TRASH TALK WILL SMITH …At UK Comedy Show

Chris and Dave Chappelle launched their European tour at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena in the UK Friday, and Rock squarely addressed his joke and the slap that ensued. … “Did that s**t hurt? Goddam right… the motherf***er hit me over a bulls**t joke, the nicest joke I ever told!” Read More

SERENA WILLIAMS LOSES IN THIRD ROUND OF U.S. OPEN… Final Match Of Career

Serena Williams — the greatest woman to ever step foot on a tennis court — has played the last match of her career … after losing in the third round of the U.S. Open. Read More

LEBRON JAMES, DRAKE SUED OVER ‘BLACK ICE’ HOCKEY DOC …I Have Movie Rights, Not You!!!

LeBron James and Drake stole the rights to a movie about a segregated hockey league … this according to a new lawsuit. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com