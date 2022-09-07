The Bijou Star Files: Lil Murda Had A Soft Moment

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 7, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair for Her Show’s Season 4 Premiere: ‘Golden Hour’

Tamron Hall debuted a new short ‘do for The Tamron Hall Show‘s season 4 premiere. Read More

J. Alphonse Nicholson Becomes Emotional As He Expresses How Grateful He Is For His Role As Lil Murda On ‘P Valley’

There is no doubt that P Valley was one of the most popular shows of the summer and on Monday the cast of the show made a visit to the Tamron Hall Show as they discussed the success of the series. During their conversation, J. Alphonse Nicholson became emotional as he reflected on how grateful he is for fulfilling the role of Lil Murda on the show. Read More

Woman Suing Tiffany Haddish And Aries Spears For Alleged Past Child Sexual Abuse Submits Formal Letter To Los Angeles County D.A.’s Office Calling For Their “Immediate Arrest And Prosecution”

The shocking child sexual abuse allegations involving comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have shaken up Hollywood in a matter of days, and the woman who sued the pair for allegedly abusing her now wants immediate action taken. Read More

SHE By Shereé : Why Is Shereé Whitfield’s Clothing Line Sparking ‘Shein Ripoff’ Rumors?

Shereé Whitfield, 52, finally debuted her SHE by Shereé fashion collection for the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 14 finale, but not before The Shade Room got an exclusive sneak peek! Read More

Surveillance Video Shows Man Taking Secret Sniffs Of A Customer’s Butt In A Store, Twitter Goes OFF

Some moments give “pics, or it didn’t happen” energy. But in this case, a video of an interaction almost too wild to believe is circulating on social media. The clip shows a man following two female customers down a store aisle. Read More

