The Bijou Star Files: 50 Cent, Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj & a Lil Owl

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 9, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

50 Cent Takes Shots at Lil Kim for Allegedly Shading Nicki Minaj; “Her Baby Eye F****d Up”, Lil Kim Responds [Video]

50 Cent has taken aim at rapper Lil Kim in a disrespectful Instagram post after she allegedly threw shots at Nicki Minaj in a new verse. Read More

Not So Fast: Lil Kim Says She Was Talking About Her Ex, NOT Nicki Minaj’s Son on ‘Plan B’ Remix

After being accused of talking about Nicki Minaj’s son on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” remix, Kim took to Instagram to set the record straight. Read More

Pack It Up, Sis: Ne-Yo Slams Crystal Smith’s Support Request & Wants Her Out of the Marital Home

Ne-Yo might’ve cheated on his wife, but he is not interested in paying her for her pain. The R&B star is “So Sick” of soon-to-be ex-wife Crystal Smith that he does not want to offer her any financial support. Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, also objected to the former reality star receiving temporary and permanent alimony. Read More

Florida Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Man With Baseball Bat

A 34-year-old Miami woman named Tupac Shakur has been arrested after she was caught on surveillance footage assaulting a man with a baseball bat. Read More

UVALDE, TX POLICE INVESTIGATING SHOOTING …Multiple Injuries

There’s been another shooting in Uvalde, Texas … with early reports of at least two people injured and cops looking for multiple suspects. Read More

