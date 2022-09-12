Usher Plans to Celebrate ‘My Way’ 25th Anniversary

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

For singers its par for the the course to hit the streets bangin with a smash hit album. However that sophomore jinx does it’s thing and turns that can’t wait for their next album singer into a one hit wonder. In the case of Usher Raymond has a teen he turned the 90’s out with his debut album ‘Usher’ but it was his ability to close out the 90’s with ‘My Way’ that kept fan’s begging for his ‘Confessions’ and more.

Now Usher is dawning on the 25th anniversary of doing things ‘My Way’ and has huge plans to celebrate it.

On of those celebratory plans is a mini documentary that Usher is dropping on YouTube on September 16. According to the official trailer for 25 Years ‘My Way,’

“It was the first time as an artist that I just felt confident enough to tell anybody: This is what I want to do. This is where I’m at. This is who I am,”

The celebration doesn’t stop there, Usher on the same date is dropping the deluxe version of his legendary, multi platinum selling album ‘My Way’.

‘My Way’ has been certified six times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of over six million copies in the United States. As of 2002, it has sold six million copies in the United States and seven million copies worldwide.

Now that’s a sophomore album to toast about

Take a look at the official trailer to the ‘My Way’ mini-documentary below.